Sounds like the NYT is telling its readers the Biden OSHA vaccine mandate is going down
By Alex Berenson | Unreported Truths | January 7, 2022
I know the liberal judges still seem to have no idea that the vaccines don’t end infection or transmission, but they aren’t the majority.
Here’s the current lead of the New York Times article about today’s Supreme Court hearings on the mandates. It shows the conservative justices – importantly, including Chief Justice John Roberts – have serious questions about the most important mandate, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule that covers workers at big companies:
The OSHA mandate is clearly at the greatest risk, as it is the biggest reach both legally and medically. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services mandate on health-care workers at least fits with what CMS does, and trying to protect patients from communicable disease is a worthy goal. (Too bad the Covid vaccines don’t stop infection or transmission.)
I suspect the OSHA mandate goes. What happens to health-care workers may depend on whether Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh know the science well enough to understand how useless the vaccines have become. If not, they might just decide to split the difference and allow the CMS mandate to move forward. That would be a (seemingly) reasonable decision, and Roberts likes to seem reasonable…
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
January 7, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Science and Pseudo-Science | COVID-19 Vaccine, Human rights, United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Freedom Protest Songs Playlist
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
‘Belgium complicit in killing of popular African leader’
New evidence shows Belgium turned a blind eye as its officials plotted 1961 assassination
PM Prince Louis Rwagasore led Burundi to independence from Belgium © AFP / BELGA
RT | January 5, 2022
Belgium has “overwhelming responsibility” for the killing of Prince Louis Rwagasore, the popular Burundian leader who sought to unite the country’s ethnic groups as it gained freedom from the colonial power, new evidence shows.
Weeks after being elected prime minister in a landslide, Rwagasore, the 29-year-old son of a former king, was assassinated in October 1961. The governing Belgian elite masterminded the shooting while Brussels turned a blind eye, according to archived records uncovered by Flemish sociologist Ludo De Witte.
Although the shooter, a Greek national, and five accomplices were executed, De Witte said that probes by the Belgian colonial court, the government of independent Burundi, and the UN all neglected Belgium’s role in the killing, which led to decades of war, ethnic tensions, and instability.
Publishing his findings in a book titled ‘Murder In Burundi’, De Witte noted that then-Belgian governor Roberto Regnier had told a post-election crisis meeting of senior Belgian officials and allies in the Belgium-friendly Christian Democrat party (CDC) that “Rwagasore must be killed.” … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,329,129 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
anon on The Day Jake Tapper Sold His S… lex on The Day Jake Tapper Sold His S… brianconcannon on Presidents lose their minds an… papasha408 on 36,257 Deaths and 3,244,052 In… aletho on Environmentalism Has Lost Its… lex on Environmentalism Has Lost Its… Joel S Hirschhorn on Three more studies show negati… Bill Kalivas on Unvaccinated Pilots Fighting f… Balthasar Gerards on The sinister legacy of January… Medic on Reports of COVID Vaccine Injur… John Edward Kendrick on The sinister legacy of January… Xander on Putin to Biden: Finlandize Ukr…
Aletho News
- Sounds like the NYT is telling its readers the Biden OSHA vaccine mandate is going down January 7, 2022
- THE WORSE THE BETTER – HOW TWITTER VIEWS KAZAKHSTAN January 7, 2022
- Instead of FDA’s requested 500 pages per month, court orders FDA to produce Pfizer COVID-19 data at 55,000 pages per month January 7, 2022
- Omicron Today: January 6th, positive news January 7, 2022
- Welcome to the new normal: 13-year-olds dying from cardiac arrest January 7, 2022
- The Day Jake Tapper Sold His Soul to Pharma January 7, 2022
- Freedom Protest Songs Playlist January 7, 2022
- Presidents lose their minds and their manners January 7, 2022
- 36,257 Deaths and 3,244,052 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database January 7, 2022
- Republicans blast Jan 6 as possible ‘Fedsurrection’ January 6, 2022
- Neocolonialism haunts Horn of Africa January 6, 2022
- Belgium complicit in killing of popular African leader, book claims January 6, 2022
- US, Israel blocking elimination of chemical weapons worldwide: Iran January 6, 2022
- Ex-defence minister told to ‘burn’ secret Iraq war memo – reports January 6, 2022
- UK Government’s Case for Masks in Classrooms Accidentally Reveals They’re a Terrible Idea January 6, 2022
- Do We Trust Paxlovid? Pfizer’s New COVID Treatment Medicine January 6, 2022
- RESURRECT DEAD ON SATURN: SURROGATES IN THE METAVERSE FUTURE January 6, 2022
- Unvaccinated Pilots Fighting for Medical Freedom January 6, 2022
OffGuardian
- Living in Epoch-Defining Times: Food, Agriculture and the New World Order January 7, 2022
- The Three Faces of Evil January 6, 2022
- Covid: A Collision of Historical and Scientific Illiteracy January 5, 2022
Richie Allen
- Happy New Year & A Quick Update On The Radio Show December 31, 2021
- Merry Christmas Everyone December 24, 2021
- Indian Restaurant To Offer Chicken Korma & Covid Jabs December 23, 2021
- Cancel Christmas Now And Celebrate Later Says WHO Dickhead December 21, 2021
Consent Factory
- The Year of the New Normal Fascist December 16, 2021
If Americans Knew
- Want some good news? Here are the top BDS victories of 2021 January 7, 2022
- B’Tselem: 2021 was the deadliest year for Palestinians since 2014 January 5, 2022
- Emma Watson supports Palestine, Israeli leaders call “antisemitism” January 4, 2022
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Decembers 1961 & 1971 January 7, 2022
- December 1941 & 1951 January 7, 2022
- EV Chargers To Be Separately Metered January 6, 2022
- Warrington Borough Council’s Energy Company About To Go Bust January 6, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Five christmas book recommendations December 18, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply