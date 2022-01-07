Welcome to the new normal: 13-year-olds dying from cardiac arrest

Before the COVID vaccines, cardiac arrest = very rare

Before the COVID vaccines, it was very rare for a healthy 13-old-year to die from a heart attack.

After the COVID vaccines, cardiac arrest = not so rare

Now, with the rollout of the COVID vaccines, it is becoming commonplace.

Remember Jacob Clynick, the 13-year old from Minnesota who died of cardiac arrest on June 20, 2021, just 3 days after his second Pfizer shot?

Here’s his VAERS record memorializing his death. Here’s the Defender story that appeared shortly after his death.

Fast forward 6 months later, there is still no investigation into his death! See this story which appeared in the Defender yesterday. It references emails which indicate that the autopsy had been completed prior to June 28, 2021. Silence from the CDC regarding the cause of death. Seriously?!?!? Jacob dies just 3 days after the jab due to cardiac arrest and six months later, despite the myocarditis link that they admit, they cannot figure this one out? WTF? Where is the accountability?

Ernest Ramirez’s son died of cardiac arrest as well, but he was 16. Dr. Peter McCullough looked at the death records and determined the death was caused by the vaccine. No acknowledgement from the CDC. Again, where is the accountability? Does the CDC have a better qualified expert than Peter McCullough? Did McCullough goof? Well, we don’t know because nobody is talking.

I’m pretty sure there isn’t any accountability left at the CDC. They completely glossed over the fact that the causes of death of the 14 kids (age 12-17) reported in VAERS were totally unusual. Five of the 14 kids died from cardiac arrest. That’s not normal, but they didn’t say anything.

Another 13-year-old bites the dust from cardiac arrest after vaccination

For the record, here’s the latest healthy 13-year-old to die from a heart attack.

Although this happened 6 months after his second shot, as we learned from the Bhakdi study, death from the vaccine can still happen 6 months after the shot. And we learned from that study that unless you know what to look for, the medical examiner is almost sure to miss the cause of death.

How many kids have to die before they acknowledge that the vaccines are killing kids?

I just wanted to memorialize Jack’s death so that it is not forgotten.

I hope that someday, someone will connect the dots and at least acknowledge that these kids were killed by the vaccine. Is that too much to ask?

This is going to keep happening until they halt the vaccines.

As I explained earlier, an estimated 800 kids have been killed by the COVID vaccines to date. We’ve already killed more kids from the vaccines than have died from COVID.

I’m forwarding my article to all of the CDC people involved in investigating Jacob’s death. I doubt I’ll hear anything back. But I wanted to make sure they are aware of all this. For the record.