The stunning increase in myocarditis rates after the vaccines rolled out

In just a few hours, my short tweet on myocarditis Google search rates went viral. Here’s the reason why search rates skyrocketed (hint: it’s because cases skyrocketed).

I wrote this Tweet and it blew up really fast: over 100,000 views in the first 3 hours:

Of course, there were many people who wrote something to the effect of “Um. Those are Google searches. That means people searching about it. It doesn’t mean anything.”

Really?!? Nothing?!? I disagree. I think it does mean something. It confirms every other piece of data I’ve seen.

A critical thinker might ask the question, “Why would people suddenly start searching about myocarditis shortly after the vaccines rolled out and not before?”

Vaccine-induced myocarditis started making headlines starting around June 14, 2021, but it wasn’t officially confirmed even then. So that doesn’t explain the increase before that time.

The answer seems obvious: clearly, interest in the topic increased a lot shortly after the vaccines rolled out. Is there a different explanation that is more likely?

Here are some of the reasons why the interest in myocarditis went up so much:

The evidence says that the vaccines are much more dangerous than we’ve been told

Scientists are always looking to discover which hypothesis better fits the data that is observed.

Having multiple data points gives higher confidence in the result. If 10 data points are consistent with a hypothesis, that makes it more likely that that hypothesis is the correct one.

In the current case, all the data I’m aware of is consistent with the hypothesis that the vaccines are super dangerous and doesn’t comport at all with their hypothesis that the vaccines are perfectly safe.

Is there credible conflicting data?

If anyone would like to show me evidence of how the actual myocarditis rates plummeted after the vaccine rollout, please let me know and I’ll list that here.