  1. With reading only to the second paragraph and its last sentence, enough has been stated not to read much further, for the accuracy of what is stated is so true, so significant that one can pause in relief. It’s a moment of affirmation at that point.

    The remainder carries the message all the more: the United States has been taken over by a foreign country, a foreign county and its resident partisans, be they in government, this government, that is, whether they be “non-government orgainzations”, so-called private citizens, or defacto operatives of the fanatic variety, be they Christian, jewish or any other religion who are thus committed to Israel, a ‘Greater Israel’ whose borders are to be expanded, to the religious ”second coming’ or anything else.

    That the media is whole-heartedly committed to the Zionist juggernaut is indisputable. That there are conspirators is indisputable.

    And enter the “domestic terrorists” label that is now applied to dissent, how easily that is alloyed into including criticism of Israel, to the extent that may be a criminal offense as in many European countries, and the control over America as identified here, again, by a foreign country, and the take-over of America is… ominous.

    If not ominous, a la an Alex Odah, a James Forrestal and, yes, a John Fitzgerald Kennedy, then a character assassination along the lines of Henry Ford or Charles Lindberg, or worse… a war instigated by Israel, for the benefit of Israel and any dissent will be met with the down-right infiltration into the American government, acting on behalf of the Zionist state and its establishment here in America.

    Is that what you want, America?

    Comment by michael | January 18, 2022 | Reply

    • a war instigated by Israel

      I’m not sure the Zios have the stomach for a war, at any rate one against an enemy that can fight, such as Hezbollah. They’re pretty tough against defenceless civilians, but that’s about all. So my guess is that another wave of ethnic cleansing is a more likely prospect.

      Comment by traducteur | January 18, 2022 | Reply


