100s of Published Reports of Post-Vaccine Medical Distress (Part 1)

COVID-19 vaccines are harming people. This fact is now extensively documented in the peer-reviewed medical literature.

We’re told these events are rare. So what’s the magic number? How many reports of alarming medical outcomes are necessary before we admit the ‘cure’ might be worse than the disease?

Most people who contract COVID don’t develop serious medical issues. But the small percentage who do can overwhelm the health care system.

Most people who receive a COVID vaccine don’t develop serious medical issues. But the small percentage who do can also overwhelm the health care system. Everyone wants to talk about the first problem. No one wants to talk about the second.

Last week, an extensive list of articles from the peer-reviewed medical literature was posted on Reddit by someone known only as xxyiorgos. More than 400 articles are on that list (backup link here).

Here are the first 100. I’ve numbered, and verified them. In some cases, I’ve updated the hyperlink. This research is emerging from numerous countries including Belgium, Canada, Germany, Greece, Italy, Norway, Qatar, South Korea, Spain, the UK, and the US.

1. Cerebral venous thrombosis after COVID-19 vaccination in the UK: a multicentre cohort study [stroke, Lancet, Aug. 2021]

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)01608-1/

2. Vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia with disseminated intravascular coagulation and death after ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination: [fatal blood clots, Journal of Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases, Sept. 2021]

https://www.strokejournal.org/article/S1052-3057(21)00341-4/fulltext

3. Fatal cerebral hemorrhage after COVID-19 vaccine: [fatal brain bleed, Journal of the Norwegian Medical Association, Apr. 2021]

https://tidsskriftet.no/2021/04/kort-kasuistikk/fatal-hjerneblodning-etter-covid-19-vaksine

4. “Myocarditis after mRNA vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, a case series:” [heart inflammation, American Heart Journal Plus: Cardiology Research & Practice, Aug. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666602221000409

5. Three cases of acute venous thromboembolism in women after vaccination against COVID-19: [blood clots, Journal of Vascular Surgery: Venous and Lymphatic Disorders, Jan. 2022]

https://www.jvsvenous.org/article/S2213-333X(21)00392-9/fulltext

6. Acute coronary tree thrombosis after vaccination against COVID-19: [blood clots, Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Cardiovascular Interventions, May 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1936879821003988

7. US case reports of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis with thrombocytopenia after Ad26.COV2.S vaccination, March 2 to April 21, 2020: [stroke, Journal of the American Medical Association, June 2021]

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2779731

8. Portal vein thrombosis associated with ChAdOx1 nCov-19 vaccine: [blood clots, Lancet, June 2021]

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/langas/article/PIIS2468-1253(21)00197-7/

9. Management of cerebral and splanchnic vein thrombosis associated with thrombocytopenia in subjects previously vaccinated with Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca): position statement of the Italian Society for the Study of Hemostasis and Thrombosis (SISET): [blood clots, Blood Transfusion, July-Aug. 201]

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC8297668/

10. Vaccine-induced immune immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis after vaccination with COVID-19; a systematic review: [blood clots, Journal of the Neurological Sciences, Sept. 2021]

https://www.jns-journal.com/article/S0022-510X(21)00301-4/fulltext

11. Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome associated with COVID-19 vaccines: [blood clots, American Journal of Emergency Medicine, Nov. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0735675721004381

12. Covid-19 vaccine-induced thrombosis and thrombocytopenia: a commentary on an important and practical clinical dilemma: [blood clots, Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases, July-Aug. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0033062021000505

13. Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome associated with COVID-19 viral vector vaccines: [blood clots, European Journal of Internal Medicine, July 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0953620521001904

14. COVID-19 vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia: an emerging cause of splanchnic vein thrombosis: [blood clots, Annals of Hepatology, July-Aug. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1665268121000557

15. The roles of platelets in COVID-19-associated coagulopathy and vaccine-induced immune thrombotic immune thrombocytopenia (covid): [blood clots, Trends in Cardiovascular Medicine, Jan. 2022]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1050173821000967

16. Roots of autoimmunity of thrombotic events after COVID-19 vaccination: [blood clots, Autoimmunity Reviews, Nov. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1568997221002160

17. Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis after vaccination: the United Kingdom experience: [brain blood clots, [stroke, Lancet, Sept. 2021]

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)01788-8/fulltext

18. Thrombotic immune thrombocytopenia induced by SARS-CoV-2 vaccine: [blood clots, New England Journal of Medicine, Apr. 2021]

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/nejme2106315

19. Myocarditis after immunization with COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in members of the US military: [heart inflammation, Journal of the American Medical Association, June 2021]

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamacardiology/fullarticle/2781601

20. Thrombosis and thrombocytopenia after vaccination with ChAdOx1 nCoV-19: [blood clots, New England Journal of Medicine, Apr. 2021]

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2104882

21. Association of myocarditis with the BNT162b2 messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccine in a case series of children: [heart inflammation, Journal of the American Medical Association Cardiology, Aug. 2021]

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamacardiology/fullarticle/2783052

22. Thrombotic thrombocytopenia after vaccination with ChAdOx1 nCov-19: [blood clots, New England Journal of Medicine, June 2021]

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2104840

23. Post-mortem findings in vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (covid-19): [fatal blood clots, Haematologica, Aug. 2021]

https://haematologica.org/article/view/haematol.2021.279075

24. Thrombocytopenia, including immune thrombocytopenia after receiving COVID-19 mRNA vaccines reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS): [blood clots, Vaccine, June 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X21005247

25. Acute symptomatic myocarditis in seven adolescents after Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination: [heart inflammation, Pediatrics, Sept. 2021]

https://publications.aap.org/pediatrics/article/148/3/e2021052478/179728/Symptomatic-Acute-Myocarditis-in-7-Adolescents

26. Aphasia seven days after the second dose of an mRNA-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. [brain bleed, Brain Hemorrhages, Dec. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2589238X21000292

27. Comparison of vaccine-induced thrombotic episodes between ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 and Ad26.COV.2.S vaccines: [blood clots, Journal of Autoimmunity, Aug. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0896841121000895

28. Hypothesis behind the very rare cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination: [blood clots, Thrombosis Research, July 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0049384821003315

29. Blood clots and bleeding episodes after BNT162b2 and ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination: analysis of European data: [blood clots, Journal of Autoimmunity, Aug. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0896841121000937

30. Cerebral venous thrombosis after BNT162b2 mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccine: [stroke, Journal of Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases, Aug. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1052305721003098

31. Primary adrenal insufficiency associated with thrombotic immune thrombocytopenia induced by the Oxford-AstraZeneca ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine (VITT): [blood clots, European Journal of Internal Medicine, Sept. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0953620521002363

32. Myocarditis and pericarditis after vaccination with COVID-19 mRNA: practical considerations for care providers: [heart inflammation, Canadian Journal of Cardiology, Oct. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0828282X21006243

33. “Portal vein thrombosis occurring after the first dose of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine in a patient with antiphospholipid syndrome”: [blood clots, Thrombosis Update, Dec. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666572721000389

34. Early results of bivalirudin treatment for thrombotic thrombocytopenia and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis after vaccination with Ad26.COV2.S: [blood clots, Annals of Emergency Medicine, Oct. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0196064421003425

35. Myocarditis, pericarditis and cardiomyopathy after COVID-19 vaccination: [heart inflammation, Heart, Lung and Circulation, Oct. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1443950621011562

36. Mechanisms of immunothrombosis in vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) compared to natural SARS-CoV-2 infection: [blood clots, Journal of Autoimmunity, July 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0896841121000706

37. Prothrombotic immune thrombocytopenia after COVID-19 vaccination: [blood clots, Blood, July 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0006497121009411

38. Vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia: the dark chapter of a success story: [blood clots, Metabolism Open, Sept. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2589936821000256

39. Anti-PF4 antibody negative cerebral venous sinus thrombosis without thrombocytopenia following immunization with COVID-19 vaccine in an elderly non-comorbid Indian male, managed with conventional heparin-warfarin based anticoagulation: [stroke, Diabetes & Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Research & Reviews, July-Aug. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1871402121002046

40. Thrombosis after COVID-19 vaccination: possible link to ACE pathways: [blood clots, Thrombosis Research, Oct. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0049384821004369

41. Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis in the U.S. population after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination with adenovirus and after COVID-19: [stroke, Journal of the American College of Cardiology, July 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0735109721051949

42. Middle-age Asian male with cerebral venous thrombosis after COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccination: [stroke, American Journal of Emergency Medicine, Jan. 2022]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0735675721005714

43. Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis and thrombocytopenia after COVID-19 vaccination: report of two cases in the United Kingdom: [stroke, Brain, Behavior, and Immunity, July 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S088915912100163X

44. Immune thrombocytopenic purpura after vaccination with COVID-19 vaccine (ChAdOx1 nCov-19): [blood clots, Blood, Sept. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0006497121013963

45. Antiphospholipid antibodies and risk of thrombophilia after COVID-19 vaccination: the straw that breaks the camel’s back?: [blood clots, Cytokine & Growth Factor Reviews, Aug. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1359610121000423

46. Vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia, a rare but severe case of friendly fire in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic: What pathogenesis? [blood clots, European Journal of Internal Medicine, Sept. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0953620521002314

47. Diagnostic-therapeutic recommendations of the ad-hoc FACME expert working group on the management of cerebral venous thrombosis related to COVID-19 vaccination: [stroke, Neurología, Spanish Neurology Society, July-Aug. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2173580821000754

48. Thrombocytopenia and intracranial venous sinus thrombosis after exposure to the “AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Astrazeneca” exposure: [stroke, Journal of Clinical Medicine, Apr. 2021]

https://www.mdpi.com/2077-0383/10/8/1599/htm

49. Thrombocytopenia following Pfizer and Moderna SARS-CoV-2 vaccination: [blood clots, American Journal of Hematology, Feb. 2021]

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ajh.26132

50. Severe and refractory immune thrombocytopenia occurring after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination: [blood clots, Journal of Blood Medicine, Feb. 2021]

https://www.dovepress.com/severe-refractory-immune-thrombocytopenia-occurring-after-sars-cov-2-v-peer-reviewed-fulltext-article-JBM

51. Purpuric rash and thrombocytopenia after mRNA-1273 (Modern) COVID-19 vaccine: [blood clots, Cureus, Mar. 2021]

https://www.cureus.com/articles/54984-purpuric-rash-and-thrombocytopenia-after-the-mrna-1273-moderna-covid-19-vaccine

52. COVID-19 vaccination: information on the occurrence of arterial and venous thrombosis using data from VigiBase: [stroke, European Respiratory Journal, July 2021]

https://erj.ersjournals.com/content/58/1/2100956

53. Cerebral venous thrombosis associated with the covid-19 vaccine in Germany: [stroke, Annals of Neurology, July 2021]

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ana.26172

54. Cerebral venous thrombosis following BNT162b2 mRNA vaccination of BNT162b2 against SARS-CoV-2: a black swan event: [stroke, American Journal of Hematology, June 2021]

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ajh.26272

55. The importance of recognizing cerebral venous thrombosis following anti-COVID-19 vaccination: [stroke, European Journal of Internal Medicine, May 2021]

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34001390/

56. Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia after messenger RNA vaccine -1273: [blood clots, Annals of Internal Medicine, Oct. 2021]

https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/L21-0244

57. Blood clots and bleeding after BNT162b2 and ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination: an analysis of European data: [blood clots, Journal of Autoimmunity, Aug. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0896841121000937

58. First dose of ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccines and thrombocytopenic, thromboembolic, and hemorrhagic events in Scotland: [blood clots, Nature Medicine, June 2021]

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-021-01408-4

59. Exacerbation of immune thrombocytopenia after COVID-19 vaccination: [blood clots, British Journal of Haematology, June 2021]

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/bjh.17645

60. First report of a de novo iTTP episode associated with a COVID-19 mRNA-based anti-COVID-19 vaccine: [blood clots, Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis, June 2021]

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jth.15418

61. PF4 immunoassays in vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia: [blood clots, New England Journal of Medicine, July 2021]

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc2106383

62. Antibody epitopes in vaccine-induced immune immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia: [blood clots, Nature, July 2021]

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03744-4

63. Myocarditis with COVID-19 mRNA vaccines: [heart inflammation, Circulation, July 2021]

https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/full/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.121.056135

64. Myocarditis and pericarditis after COVID-19 vaccination: [heart inflammation, Journal of the American Medical Association, Aug. 2021]

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2782900

65. Myocarditis temporally associated with COVID-19 vaccination: [heart inflammation, Circulation, June 2021]

https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.121.055891

66. COVID-19 Vaccination Associated with Myocarditis in Adolescents: [heart inflammation, Pediatrics, Nov. 2021]

https://publications.aap.org/pediatrics/article/148/5/e2021053427/181357/COVID-19-Vaccination-Associated-Myocarditis-in

67. Acute myocarditis after administration of BNT162b2 vaccine against COVID-19: [heart inflammation, Revista Española de Cardiología, Spanish Society of Cardiology, Sept. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S188558572100133X

68. Temporal association between COVID-19 vaccine Ad26.COV2.S and acute myocarditis: case report and review of the literature: [heart inflammation, Cardiovascular Revascularization Medicine, Aug. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1553838921005789

69. COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis: a case report with review of the literature: [heart inflammation, Diabetes & Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Research & Reviews, Sept.-Oct. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1871402121002253

70. Potential association between COVID-19 vaccine and myocarditis: clinical and CMR findings: [heart inflammation, Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Cardiovascular Imaging, Sept. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1936878X2100485X

71. Recurrence of acute myocarditis temporally associated with receipt of coronavirus mRNA disease vaccine 2019 (COVID-19) in a male adolescent: [heart inflammation, Journal of Pediatrics, Nov. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S002234762100617X

72. Fulminant myocarditis and systemic hyper inflammation temporally associated with BNT162b2 COVID-19 mRNA vaccination in two patients: [heart inflammation, International Journal of Cardiology, Oct. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0167527321012286

73. Acute myocarditis after administration of BNT162b2 vaccine: [heart inflammation, Infectious Disease Cases, 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2214250921001530

74. Lymphohistocytic myocarditis after vaccination with COVID-19 Ad26.COV2.S viral vector: [heart inflammation, International Journal of Cardiology: Heart & Vasculature, Oct. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352906721001573

75. Myocarditis following vaccination with BNT162b2 in a healthy male: [heart inflammation, American Journal of Emergency Medicine, Dec. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0735675721005362

76. Acute myocarditis after Comirnaty (Pfizer) vaccination in a healthy male with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection: [heart inflammation, Radiology Case Reports, Nov. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1930043321005549

77. Myopericarditis after Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in adolescents: [heart inflammation, Journal of Pediatrics, Nov. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S002234762100665X

78. Pericarditis after administration of BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 mRNA vaccine: [heart inflammation, Revista Española de Cardiología, Spanish Society of Cardiology, Dec. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1885585721002218

79. Acute myocarditis after vaccination with SARS-CoV-2 mRNA-1273 mRNA: [heart inflammation, Canadian Journal of Cardiology: Open, Nov. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2589790X21001931

80. Temporal relationship between the second dose of BNT162b2 mRNA Covid-19 vaccine and cardiac involvement in a patient with previous SARS-COV-2 infection: [heart problems, International Journal of Cardiology: Heart & Vasculature, June 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352906721000622

81. Myopericarditis after vaccination with COVID-19 mRNA in adolescents 12 to 18 years of age: [heart inflammation, Journal of Pediatrics, Nov. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0022347621007368

82. Acute myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in a 24-year-old man: [heart inflammation, Portuguese Journal of Cardiology, July 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0870255121003243

83. Important information on myopericarditis after vaccination with Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA in adolescents: [heart inflammation, Journal of Pediatrics, Nov. 2021]

https://www.jpeds.com/article/S0022-3476(21)00749-6/fulltext

84. A series of patients with myocarditis after vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 with mRNA-1279 and BNT162b2: [heart inflammation, Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Cardiovascular Imaging, Sept. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1936878X21004861

85. Takotsubo cardiomyopathy after vaccination with mRNA COVID-19: [heart problems, Heart, Lung and Circulation, Dec. 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1443950621011331

86. COVID-19 mRNA vaccination and myocarditis: [heart inflammation, European Journal of Case Reports in Internal Medicine, June 2021]

https://www.ejcrim.com/index.php/EJCRIM/article/view/2681/2723

87. COVID-19 vaccine and myocarditis: [heart inflammation, American Journal of Cardiology, July 2021]

https://www.ajconline.org/article/S0002-9149(21)00639-1/fulltext

88. Allergic reactions after COVID-19 vaccination: putting the risk in perspective: [allergic reactions, JAMA Network Open, Aug. 2021]

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2783633

89. Anaphylactic reactions to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines: a call for further studies: [allergic reactions, Vaccine, May 2021]

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X21003777

90. Risk of severe allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines among patients with allergic skin disease: practical recommendations. An ETFAD position statement with external experts: [allergic reactions, Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, June 2021]

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jdv.17237

91. COVID-19 vaccine and death: causality algorithm according to the WHO eligibility diagnosis: [fatal blood clots, Diagnostics, May 2021]

https://www.mdpi.com/2075-4418/11/6/955

92. Fatal brain hemorrhage after COVID-19 vaccine: [fatal brain bleed, Journal of the Norwegian Medical Association, April 2021]

https://tidsskriftet.no/en/2021/04/kort-kasuistikk/fatal-cerebral-haemorrhage-after-covid-19-vaccine

93. A case series of skin reactions to COVID-19 vaccine in the Department of Dermatology at Loma Linda University: [skin problems, Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology: Case Reports, Aug. 2021]

https://www.jaadcasereports.org/article/S2352-5126(21)00540-3/fulltext

94. Skin reactions reported after Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination: a study based on a registry of 414 cases: [skin problems, Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, Apr. 2021]

https://www.jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(21)00658-7/fulltext

95. Clinical and pathologic correlates of skin reactions to COVID-19 vaccine, including V-REPP: a registry-based study: [skin problems, Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, Sept. 2021]

https://www.jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(21)02442-7/fulltext

96. Skin reactions after vaccination against SARS-COV-2: a nationwide Spanish cross-sectional study of 405 cases: [skin problems, British Journal of Dermatology, July 2021]

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/bjd.20639

97. Varicella zoster virus and herpes simplex virus reactivation after vaccination with COVID-19: review of 40 cases in an international dermatologic registry: [herpes, Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, Sept. 2021]

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jdv.17646

98. Immune thrombosis and thrombocytopenia (VITT) associated with the COVID-19 vaccine: diagnostic and therapeutic recommendations for a new syndrome: [blood clots, European Journal of Haematology, May 2021]

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/ejh.13665

99. Laboratory testing for suspicion of COVID-19 vaccine-induced thrombotic (immune) thrombocytopenia: [blood clots, International Journal of Laboratory Hematology, June 2021]

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/ijlh.13629

100. Intracerebral hemorrhage due to thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome after COVID-19 vaccination: the first fatal case in Korea: [brain bleed, Journal of Korean Medical Science, Aug. 2021]

https://jkms.org/DOIx.php?id=10.3346/jkms.2021.36.e223