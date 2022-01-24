13% of US hospitals critically understaffed, 22% anticipate shortages: Numbers by state

Aletho News

By Marissa Plescia and Kelly Gooch | Becker’s Hospital Review | January 24, 2022

Almost 13 percent — or 772 of 6,004 — of hospitals reporting staffing levels in the U.S. are experiencing critical staffing shortages, according to HHS data posted Jan. 23.

This is about 2 percentage points less than figures released Jan. 20.

A critical staffing shortage is based on a facility’s needs and internal policies for staffing ratios, according to HHS. Hospitals using temporary staff to meet staffing ratios are not counted among those experiencing a shortage.

Meanwhile, almost 22 percent — or 1,305 of 6,004 — of hospitals reporting staffing levels in the U.S. are anticipating shortages in the next week.

About 30 percent of hospitals did not report if they’re currently experiencing shortages, and about 21 percent did not report if they anticipate shortages.

Below are two lists showing current staffing shortages and anticipated shortages.

Percent of hospitals in each state and the District of Columbia experiencing critical staffing shortages, ranked in descending order:

1. Vermont: 58.82 percent

2. West Virginia: 47.62 percent

3. New Mexico: 47.27 percent

4. Wisconsin: 33.33 percent

5. North Dakota: 32.65 percent

6. Arizona: 29.52 percent

7. Michigan: 29.38 percent

8. Kentucky: 29.06 percent

9. South Carolina: 28.05 percent

10. Louisiana: 25.33 percent

11. Georgia: 24.71 percent

12. Indiana: 23.95 percent

13. Nebraska: 22.22 percent

14. Tennessee: 22.14 percent

15. Delaware: 20 percent

16. Pennsylvania: 19.03 percent

17. Minnesota: 17.14 percent

18. Montana: 16.92 percent

19. Washington: 16.5 percent

20. Virginia: 15.24 percent

21. Oklahoma: 13.1 percent

22. New Jersey: 12.5 percent

23. Hawaii: 12 percent

24. Missouri: 10.95 percent (tie)

24. Kansas: 10.95 percent (tie)

26. Wyoming: 9.68 percent

27. Oregon: 9.38 percent

28. Maryland: 9.09 percent

29. California: 8.71 percent

30. Colorado: 8.6 percent

31. North Carolina: 7.69 percent

32. Mississippi: 7.41 percent

33. New Hampshire: 6.67 percent (tie)

33. Rhode Island: 6.67 percent (tie)

35. Nevada: 6.56 percent

36. Arkansas: 5.61 percent

37. Maine: 5.41 percent

38. Alaska: 4.17 percent

39. Illinois: 3.96 percent

40. Idaho: 3.77 percent

41. Florida: 3.56 percent

42. Iowa: 3.17 percent

43. New York: 2.48 percent

44. Texas: 2.36 percent

45. Ohio: 0.86 percent

46. Alabama: 0 percent (tie)

46. District of Columbia: 0 percent (tie)

46. South Dakota: 0 percent (tie)

46. Utah: 0 percent (tie)

46. Connecticut: 0 percent (tie)

46. Massachusetts: 0 percent (tie)

Percent of hospitals in each state and the District of Columbia anticipating critical staffing shortages within the next week, ranked in descending order:

1. Vermont: 70.59 percent

2. Rhode Island: 53.33 percent

3. West Virginia: 52.38 percent

4. New Mexico: 47.27 percent

5. Kentucky: 41.03 percent

6. California: 40.3 percent

7. Alabama: 35.9 percent

8. Tennessee: 35.71 percent

9. Wyoming: 35.48 percent

10. Wisconsin: 35.33 percent

11. Michigan: 33.75 percent

12. Delaware: 33.33 percent

13. Missouri: 32.85 percent

14. North Dakota: 32.65 percent

15. Massachusetts: 32.35 percent

16. Nebraska: 32.32 percent

17. Arizona: 30.48 percent

18. Kansas: 29.93 percent

19. South Carolina: 29.27 percent

20. Oklahoma: 28.97 percent

21. Georgia: 28.82 percent

22. Indiana: 27.54 percent

23. Louisiana: 24.44 percent

24. Mississippi: 23.15 percent

25. Arkansas: 22.43 percent

26. Virginia: 21.9 percent

27. Pennsylvania: 21.68 percent

28. Washington: 20.39 percent

29. New Hampshire: 20 percent

30. Montana: 18.46 percent

31. Maryland: 18.18 percent

32. Minnesota: 17.14 percent

33. New Jersey: 16.67 percent (tie)

33. Alaska: 16.67 percent (tie)

35. Florida: 16.6 percent

36. Colorado: 13.98 percent

37. Idaho: 13.21 percent

38. Illinois: 12.87 percent

39. Hawaii: 12 percent

40. Oregon: 10.94 percent

41. North Carolina: 10.77 percent

42. South Dakota: 9.38 percent

43. Maine: 8.11 percent

44. Utah: 7.14 percent

45. Nevada: 6.56 percent

46. New York: 6.44 percent

47. Iowa: 4.76 percent

48. Texas: 3.54 percent

49. Connecticut: 2.56 percent

50. Ohio: 0.86 percent

51. District of Columbia: 0 percent

