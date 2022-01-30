Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

FREEDOM CONVOY – CANADIAN TRUCKERS INSPIRE THE WORLD!

Amazing Polly | January 29, 2022

What a time to be alive! Me & the mister talk all things convoy & show lots of videos, etc from around the country. Get a tissue, you’re going to tear up. ♥ My website is here: https://amazingpolly.net/ God bless the truckers & their families and God bless each and every one of us.

Truckers Demand Letter: https://canada-unity.com/mou/

January 30, 2022 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Mainstream Media, Warmongering, Solidarity and Activism | , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |