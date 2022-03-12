Eugenics and the Awakening of Sleeping Monsters

In this presentation delivered to the Day 6 proceedings of the Coronavirus Grand Jury hearing organized by Dr. Reiner Fullmich and teams of international lawyers, Matthew Ehret was asked to deliver remarks elucidating the origins of the quasi-science of eugenics, and its role in mis-shaping the 20th century. Doing this involved showcasing the Malthusian science of population control as it arose in response to the spread of republican concepts of humanity and freedom in the late 18th century, how Darwin himself took his ideas directly from Malthus’ Essay on Population, and how this in turn expressed itself in Francis Galton’s eugenics which was always designed to be a new macro religion shaping the worldview of a new post-Christian managerial elite.

After the fascist-eugenics loving attempt at a new world order was aborted in the wake of WWII, Sir Julian Huxley (himself a life long member and even president of the British Eugenics Society) spearheads a re-organization of the British imperial grand strategy with the intent of repackaging eugenics under a new name but with the same effects as those outlined by Hitler earlier.

One point of warning: While Julian Huxley directly led in the formation of UNESCO, and openly played a key role in setting up the World Federation of Mental Health in 1948, his back channel role in establishing the World Health Organization has been obscured from public records making it difficult to establish smoking gun evidence on this particular point.

This presentation used research published in Matt Ehret’s 3 part trilogy which features extensive information which the short space of the live presentation did not permit be discussed.

Part 1: How the Unthinkable Became Thinkable: Eric Lander, Julian Huxley and the Awakening of Sleeping Monsters https://canadianpatriot.org/2021/05/2…

Part 2: Eugenics, The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Clash of Two Systems https://canadianpatriot.org/2021/05/2…

Part 3: From Russell and Hilbert to Wiener and Harari: The Disturbing Origins of Cybernetics and Transhumanism https://canadianpatriot.org/2021/05/3…

You can watch the full four-hour Day 6 presentation here.