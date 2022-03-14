Zelensky Thanks Zuckerberg For Fighting ‘Side by Side’ With Ukraine in Info War
By Chris Menahan | InformationLiberation | March 13, 2022
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday expressed his gratitude to Mark Zuckerberg for Facebook and Instagram censoring Russian news outlets, allowing calls for violence against Russians and helping his government spread endless disinformation.
“War is not only a military opposition on UA land. It is also a fierce battle in the informational space,” Zelensky said Sunday on Twitter. “I want to thank @Meta and other platforms that have an active position that help and stand side by side with the Ukrainians.”
Last month, Facebook changed their rules to allow users to praise the “neo-nazi” Azov Battalion and this week they changed their rules further to allow calls for violence against Russians.
Facebook blocks RT and Sputnik in the EU but allows the Ukrainian military to announce plans to commit war crimes.
Facebook has helped Zelensky himself spread endless disinformation to try and con NATO into World War III. Most recently, they helped Zelensky spread the lie that Russians attacked the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with tanks and it was leaking radiation and could lead to a nuclear holocaust wiping out all of Europe (if NATO doesn’t immediately get involved in the war and start WW3).
They also helped Zelensky spread the lie that Russians attacked the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and were trying to trigger a meltdown.
With Mark Zuckerberg’s full backing, Zelensky used Facebook to lie about Snake Island and spread the fake news that Russia attacked a Holocaust memorial “to erase our history.”
Whereas Facebook said in the past they would censor content that may cause harm or lead to violence, they now boost Israeli-funded “neo-nazi” groups in Ukraine and spread Zelensky’s lies and disinformation to millions in an effort to start WW3.
The U.S. and its NATO sycophants always make the same mistake with the information wars. They always start the story in the middle, never telling the truth about how the crisis started. It started with an American, CIA-fueled coup that brought down the legal Ukrainian government in 2014. For eight years the Ukrainian military has been bombarding the Donbas killing over 13,000 Russian-speaking Ukrainians. For eight years Putin has warned the West he will not tolerate hostile weapons in Ukraine pointed at Russia and he certainly will not allow Ukraine to join NATO. Russia isn’t Iraq, Iran, or Syria. Russia has a large military and much more sophisticated missile systems than the West and will kick the living shit out of any country or countries stupid enough to tangle with them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Comment by papasha408 | March 14, 2022 |
You are right and we know this. I think they pretend that Nato and Ukraine is 100% supported and they are NOT. I and a whole lot of others followed this already in the past and it’s clear they have provoked a lot! I believe so that Putin has been patient. I also believe there is an agenda rolled out and not shore if Putin is on the WEF site or for real. I don’t believe he has trigger happy fingers as far as nuclear wapens. The best for all humans would be if Ukraine grows up (and balls) and negotiate and makes the deal with Russia. And fuck you to the Nato and all other government leader for putting us in dire straits. So!
LikeLike
Comment by flashyflasch | March 14, 2022 |