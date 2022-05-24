Russian oil shipments hit record high
Samizdat | May 24, 2022
Nearly 62 million barrels of Russia’s flagship Urals crude oil, a record amount, are currently in tankers at sea, according to data from energy analytics firm Vortexa, as cited by Reuters.
However, traders are reportedly struggling to find buyers for some of the cargo as EU countries fail to agree on a possible Russian oil ban. Other buyers have reportedly been shunning Russian crude due to fears of future sanctions.
According to Vortexa, the volume of Urals crude oil on the water is triple the average recorded before February 24, when Russia’s military operation was launched in Ukraine.
“The headline numbers, showing Russian exports are still relatively strong, don’t tell the full story,” Houston-based energy strategist Clay Seigle said, as quoted by Reuters. “Russian oil at sea is continuing to accumulate.”
The number of Urals cargoes at sea with no set destination constitutes 15% of the total, also a new high, Seigle said, adding that some of the oil could be in transit to undisclosed buyers, while others could be unsold cargoes.
Most barrels of Russian crude oil have reportedly headed to Asia, mostly to India and China, while volumes headed to Europe have also increased.
May 24, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Economics, Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity | European Union, Russia
From the Archives
Did Klaus Schwab create an army of Davos 'yes men' to facilitate his Great Reset?
By Robert Bridge | Strategic Culture Foundation | November 19, 2021
At a time when the world is being overwhelmed with an array of perplexing problems, the political leadership necessary for solving them is coming up short everywhere. Is this perceived shortage of talent on the global stage a mere coincidence, or is it by design?
For 40 years, Klaus Schwab, the German economist and engineer, has played host to the World Economic Forum in the picturesque town of Davos, Switzerland, a venue that the WEF itself describes as "sufficiently removed to foster among participants a feeling of seclusion and camaraderie." It is amid that comfortable setting that the global elite are seeing through their plans without much transparency in the process. It's probably safe to say that the financial elite deciding the fate of the planet at an isolated Swiss ski resort is probably not what the Ancient Greeks had in mind when they theorized about democracy and 'rule of the people.'
Yet that is exactly what we've come to inherit from this exclusive Forum, which fervently believes that global affairs are best managed by an unelected assembly of corporations and technocrats that exert unprecedented power over governments and civil society. And now, thanks to the totally, 100% completely unexpected visitation to planet Earth by a virus of uncertain origins, the elite have been blessed with "a rare but narrow window of opportunity," according to Schwab, to "reset our world" through a grand initiative known as the Great Reset, which can be summed up in six words: "You'll own nothing and be happy."
With such a downsized future ahead of us, the one question that seems to have escaped the world's divided attention is: how is it remotely possible that one individual has managed to concentrate so much unwieldy power into his hands? The short answer is that it was probably no accident. … continue
