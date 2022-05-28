Aletho News

DR. MCCULLOUGH ON MONKEYPOX

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | May 26, 2022

As the monkeypox outbreak saturates the news cycle, we check in with Epidemiologist and Cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough to look into the danger the virus poses to the public.

May 28, 2022 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Video

