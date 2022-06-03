Backdoor Vaccine Mandates

No Vaccine, No Interview

Many countries around the world introduced vaccine mandates over the past year. Fortunately, in the UK, there was a big enough backlash to make politicians think twice. Personally, I think it was the global change in narrative, from Covid to Ukraine, that provided the final nail in the coffin but hopefully the mandate resistance got the ball rolling.

Unfortunately, for many in the care home sector, this backlash against vaccine mandates came too late, with many employees either losing their jobs, forced to leave or redeployed to the metaphorical basement.

Frontline health and social care workers (including anybody who would have contact with patients, such as receptionists) were the next target for mandates. This is when things really started to change and the government made a massive last minute U-turn. Since then, the news has barely mentioned Covid, with the focus being on Ukraine instead.

Great, so vaccine mandates in the UK have gone for good? Not so fast. Certain jobs on the government website clearly haven’t got the memo.

The paragraph above comes from a job posting for a ‘Relief Support Worker’ role posted a few days ago.

Don’t worry, they would love to hear from you even if you are part of the filthy, unvaccinated population. But they won’t even consider interviewing you unless you have had your first jab. Come on guys, this is perfectly reasonably, you are unclean, we might catch something from you in the interview.

So, you have decided not to be vaccinated for a year and a half now, managed not to die, even though Joe Biden said you probably would do over the Winter but now you have to get vaccinated even though you may not even get the job.

If you are lucky enough to get the job, then you need the second jab before you start.

Just before the vaccination paragraph is this one.

Sounds like a good company to work for. They are passionate and inclusive but only passionate and inclusive if you aren’t one of those smelly, unvaccinated types. Get your jab, you savage, and then we’ll be really passionate and include you.

Vaccine mandates via the backdoor.