Feudalism 2.0 (2007)
Corbett • 06/06/2022
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Watch on Archive / BitChute / Odysee
FROM 2007: Today we examine the implications of a fearful new religion that is being promoted in the mainstream media to introduce a new feudal society to the public.
CLICK HERE for show notes and mp3 audio
CLICK HERE to pre-order The Corbett Report 2007-2008 Data Archive USB
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
June 6, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Feudalism 2.0 (2007)
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Angleton, Mossad, and the Kennedy Assassinations
BY LAURENT GUYÉNOT • UNZ REVIEW • JUNE 5, 2022
Edward Curtin wrote four years ago on Counter-Currents:
perhaps no one epitomized the twisted mind games played by intelligence agencies more than James Jesus Angleton, the notorious CIA Counterintelligence Chief for so many years, in whose safe were found gruesome photos of Robert Kennedy’s autopsy. Why, one may ask, were those photos there, since Angleton allegedly had no connection to the RFK killing and since Sirhan was said to be the assassin? Was Angleton’s work as CIA liaison with Israel in any way connected?
If you ask me, I strongly suspect it was. Angleton had been the Mossad’s indispensable ally in John Kennedy’s assassination. So he had personal reasons to cooperate with them again in stopping Robert Kennedy from reaching the White House, a position from which, according to multiple testimonies, Robert intended to track his brother’s assassins.[1]
I summarized the case against Ben-Gurion’s Israel in the assassinations of both Kennedy brothers in this article, which still turns up regularly among The Unz Review’s “Past classics”. Here I’ll try to show that an inquiry into Angleton’s “wilderness of mirrors” makes the case even stronger. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,740,430 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen YouTube Zionism
Recent Comments
5 dancing shlomos on Biden’s Most Preposterou… 5 dancing shlomos on Get ready for the Gene-edited… brianharryaustralia on Poles told to forage for wood… Balthasar Gerards on The Permanent Pandemic aletho on Poles told to forage for wood… Derek on Poles told to forage for wood… brianharryaustralia on US may lift ban on Iranian oil… brianharryaustralia on Biden declares US energy … Sparrow on Iraqi Kurdistan rejects federa… Sparrow on Lebanon warns Israel Sparrow on Hezbollah: US First Side to Bl… Sparrow on Zionism has ‘failed…
Aletho News
- Feudalism 2.0 (2007) June 7, 2022
- On the Darknet: Ukrainians flood Europe with NATO arms shipments June 7, 2022
- Get ready for the Gene-edited Zombies June 6, 2022
- The Permanent Pandemic June 6, 2022
- Grading the uses of the Defense Production Act during COVID Mania June 6, 2022
- Biden declares US energy emergency June 6, 2022
- US may lift ban on Iranian oil – Vitol June 6, 2022
- Iranian nuclear chief: IAEA’s Grossi lacks serious will to find Tehran’s ‘accurate’ answers convincing June 6, 2022
- Zionism has ‘failed’ and Israel is in ‘trouble’ concedes prominent pro-Israel lobbyist June 6, 2022
- Poles told to forage for wood to heat homes June 6, 2022
- Hezbollah: US First Side to Blame for Preventing Lebanon from Gas Drilling June 6, 2022
- Angleton, Mossad, and the Kennedy Assassinations June 6, 2022
- Lebanon warns Israel June 6, 2022
- Iraqi Kurdistan rejects federal ruling over oil delivery to Baghdad amid dealings with Israel June 5, 2022
- Biden’s Most Preposterous Lie Is Too Much Even For The Washington Post June 5, 2022
- UK to ban all air travel by 2050 June 5, 2022
- Radical climate protection: Air travel banned in Great Britain from 2050? June 5, 2022
- Bank of England used false data and discredited scenarios to exaggerate climate costs June 5, 2022
OffGuardian
- WATCH: 15 Things I’ve Learned in 15 Years June 6, 2022
- Why is Everything Broken? June 5, 2022
- The Coming Food Apocalypse: Kit Knightly on the Global Research News Hour June 4, 2022
Richie Allen
- Big Brother Watch Director Says Going Cashless Will Bring Terrible Consequences June 6, 2022
- Study Reveals That Heavy Drinkers Are Happier & Healthier In Later Life June 2, 2022
- California To Pay Reparations To Descendants Of Slaves June 1, 2022
- Supreme Court Blocks Texas Governor’s De-Platforming Law June 1, 2022
Consent Factory
- Monkeypoxmania May 25, 2022
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- What defines a good drug? April 14, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply