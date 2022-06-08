Trudeau denounced by foreign senator for locking up unvaccinated Irish citizen

Trudeau is making international headlines again after Irish Senator Sharon Keogan denounced Trudeau for freezing Canadians’ assets and preventing an Irish citizen from leaving the country due to their vaccination status.

During a debate in May over COVID programs, Senator Keogan used Trudeau and his government as a specific example of what happens when a government abuses its power over the people.

“Recent global events have given rise to concern over State control of private finances. The extrajudicial freezing of assets and transactions by the Canadian government of individuals deemed associated with anti-government protests provides a chilling case study in the abuse of centralized power,” Keogan said.

She then asked the Irish finance minister what protections the country needs to protect citizens’ privacy so that Ireland doesn’t become an authoritarian state like Canada.

In a separate instance, Keogan read out a letter of an unvaccinated Irish citizen who was prevented from leaving Canada by Trudeau’s government — even though he had an exemption.

The letter states, “I cannot board a plane in Canada to fly to Ireland because I’m not vaccinated. The government of Canada has set a mandate that states that no unvaccinated person shall board a plane, train, or [sic], whether to travel domestically or internationally.”

“I believe it is the only country in the Western world that has imposed this sanction of the unvaccinated population.

Indeed, not only are other Western countries not persecuting the unvaccinated, but most have also dropped every single COVID-related restriction and travel requirement for both citizens and foreigners alike. Meanwhile, Trudeau is doubling down.

Responding to the letter, Keogan demanded the “immediate intervention by the Minister for Foreign Affairs” to stop Trudeau’s persecution of an innocent Irish citizen.

“These are our citizens who are locked up in another country and who cannot travel back to their own native homes. This requires immediate intervention by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Deputy Coveney,” Keogan said.