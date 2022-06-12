Aletho News

WHY ARE SO MANY YOUNG PEOPLE DYING?

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | June 10, 2022

A growing number of young healthy adults are mysteriously dying. Watch Jefferey Jaxen and Del try to make sense of, what is now being called, “Sudden Adult Death Syndrome” (SADS).

COVID VACCINE INJURIES OVERWHELM COURTS

The Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) is overwhelmed and understaffed with the amount of injury claims being filed from the Covid-19 Vaccines. The program is now on life support and is on the verge of collapse.

CDC’S MONKEYPOX MESS

The CDC has walked back it’s initial recommendation to mask for Monkeypox, which triggered a firestorm of criticism from the medical and scientific communities.

  1. Maybe we need to get, Dr Gauci, Bill Gates, Claus Schwab, and a number of other major “players” in this Covid 19 debacle, and attach electrodes to their testicles, and Drag the TRUTH out of them, considering the rising death toll associated with “Corona Virus”(throw in the CEO’s of the Vaccine Companies as well, and make them “Squeal like Pigs”(Guys like Trudeau seem to be insiders in this “Pandemic” as well……)

    “Squeal boys, squeal like a pig”……….

