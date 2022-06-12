Riffing on the Schrodinger’s Bat problem
By Meryl Nass, MD | June 12, 2022
COVID vaccine mandates are necessary because the protected need to be protected from the unprotected by forcing the unprotected to use the protection that didn’t protect the protected.
But this “protection” only works for a few months… then the vaccines pass zero on the efficacy scale and enter negative efficacy territory. The vaccinated then have an increased risk of infection, compared to the unvaccinated.
Then the only thing that can prevent the vaccinated from being more at risk of COVID infections is getting boosters every few months.
But the boosters can damage your immunity, as noted by Marco Cavaleri, one of the top officials at the European Medicines Agency who, according to Bloomberg,
“warned that frequent Covid-19 booster shots could adversely affect the immune response and may not be feasible. Repeat booster doses every four months could eventually weaken the immune response…”
Scientists are probably working on a solution for the “too many boosters” problem, but have not succeeded yet.
Meanwhile, “trust the science,” and “trust the experts.” I am sure they will come up with something.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
June 12, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular | COVID-19 Vaccine, Human rights
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Dr. Maryanne Demasi: My Experience of Exposing the Statin Controversy
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Excerpt
Leslie Wexner’s Inner Demon
BY WHITNEY WEBB |
UNLIMITED HANGOUT| JUNE 10, 2022
This short excerpt from Whitney Webb’s upcoming book “One Nation Under Blackmail” examines an obscure media profile of Leslie Wexner, Jeffrey Epstein’s mentor, from the 1980s that contains disconcerting revelations about Wexner’s personality and his inner world. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,752,114 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen YouTube Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on Whistleblower’s case against P… brianharryaustralia on Whistleblower’s case against P… brianharryaustralia on The US is trying to use Ukrain… aletho on Germans warned of ‘difficult a… Balthasar Gerards on Germans warned of ‘difficult a… roberthstiver on Damascus Airport Runways Out o… Balthasar Gerards on Damascus Airport Runways Out o… papasha408 on Damascus Airport Runways Out o… papasha408 on Biden Administration Makes Ava… michael on Leslie Wexner’s Inner Dem… michael on How the West helped Israel tak… brianharryaustralia on Damascus Airport Runways Out o…
Aletho News
- Riffing on the Schrodinger’s Bat problem June 12, 2022
- Heavily armed police search Swiss doctor’s office after mask exemptions June 12, 2022
- Whistleblower’s case against Pfizer marches on June 12, 2022
- The US is trying to use Ukraine as a test lab for its drones, a move Russia is unlikely to forget June 12, 2022
- The Ideology of the NHS June 12, 2022
- Are We Entering the Next Phase of Our Medical Despotism? June 12, 2022
- Lockdowns: the evidence revisited June 12, 2022
- Russia accuses US of concealing data on biolabs June 12, 2022
- Independent Pharmacovigilance Report Confirms Evidence for Recall of Covid-19 Vaccines June 12, 2022
- Gaza Running Out of Bread as Authorities Struggle to Find a Solution June 12, 2022
- Damascus Airport Runways Out of Service After Israeli Strikes: Syrian Transport Ministry June 11, 2022
- How the West helped Israel take the IAEA hostage June 11, 2022
- Another nudge to vaccinate children and for whose benefit? June 11, 2022
- Talking to Normies About Vaccination June 11, 2022
- Weird that the “I-Believe-The-Science(TM)” crowd has completely given up on science June 11, 2022
- Biden Administration Makes Available 10 Million Doses of COVID Vaccine for Kids Under 5 — Before FDA Authorizes Shot June 11, 2022
- THE WHO, PANDEMIC PREPAREDNESS, AND THE IMPORTANCE OF FALSE MESSAGING June 11, 2022
- The January 6 Capitol riot was not the real insurrection June 11, 2022
OffGuardian
- This Week in the New Normal #33 June 12, 2022
- UPDATE: Monkeypox narrative keeps on rolling June 11, 2022
- The UK changed the definition of “case” to INCREASE Covid numbers. Again. June 11, 2022
Richie Allen
Consent Factory
- Monkeypoxmania May 25, 2022
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Bumbling, Stumbling Biden’s War On Fossil Fuels June 12, 2022
- ‘Laughing stock’: New Zealand to tax sheep and livestock for ‘belching and flatulence’ June 12, 2022
- Let Them Drive Teslas June 12, 2022
- James Bevan’s Ludicrous Sea Level Claims June 12, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Bisphosphonates: pros and cons June 7, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply