Riffing on the Schrodinger’s Bat problem

COVID vaccine mandates are necessary because the protected need to be protected from the unprotected by forcing the unprotected to use the protection that didn’t protect the protected.

But this “protection” only works for a few months… then the vaccines pass zero on the efficacy scale and enter negative efficacy territory. The vaccinated then have an increased risk of infection, compared to the unvaccinated.

Then the only thing that can prevent the vaccinated from being more at risk of COVID infections is getting boosters every few months.

But the boosters can damage your immunity, as noted by Marco Cavaleri, one of the top officials at the European Medicines Agency who, according to Bloomberg,

“warned that frequent Covid-19 booster shots could adversely affect the immune response and may not be feasible. Repeat booster doses every four months could eventually weaken the immune response…”

Scientists are probably working on a solution for the “too many boosters” problem, but have not succeeded yet.

Meanwhile, “trust the science,” and “trust the experts.” I am sure they will come up with something.