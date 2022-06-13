Attack on the Capitol
What’s Her Face | January 9, 2021
The events at the capitol have less to do with the Left vs Right and more to do with Us vs Them. Get ready for more censoring of the internet and shunning of people from society. We are now entering the beginning stages of the Chinese system of censorship. In two short years, social media companies went from promising a one time exception to ban Alex Jones to banning Donald Trump, the sitting President of the United States. It looks like that slippery slope was pretty steep. If you thought cancel culture was bad before, just wait to see what is coming. The attack on the Capitol will inevitably become just another attack on your rights.
Support me on Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/whatsherface
June 13, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Progressive Hypocrite, Timeless or most popular, Video | United States
What’s she doing these days, 1.5 years later? I did a quick/dirty search…nothing.
Comment by roberthstiver | June 13, 2022