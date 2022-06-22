Pfizer CEO says “beauty” of mRNA will allow for annual doses

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla touted the “beauty” of mRNA vaccine technology in a recent MSNBC interview, saying he fully expects the Coronavirus to require an annual dose.

“Do you think we’re going to get updated mRNA vaccines every season that will be directed to each new variation of the Coronavirus, and will we have to take those shots every year?” asked the host.

“I’m almost certain about it, and I say almost certain because, of course, regulators have the final say on all of that, but that’s the beauty of mRNA. You can adapt your vaccine just by changing the sequencing, which is a very minor change,” said Bourla.

“For this reason, I’m very confident we will be able to respond very, very fast to every new variant.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently lifted travel mandates and vaccine requirements after facing widespread pushback from the public and airlines.

When lifting the mandates, the Liberals maintained they were only temporarily suspending the restrictions citing the threat of future waves.

“The reality is, as much as people would like to pretend that we’re not, we’re still in a pandemic,” said Trudeau early in June.

“There are Canadians who die every single day because of COVID-19 in our hospitals.”

Bourla has stated in the past that anyone who spreads misinformation regarding Coronavirus vaccines or potential side effects were literally criminals responsible for millions of deaths.

“Those people are criminals,” Bourla told Atlantic Council CEO, Frederick Kempe. “They’re not bad people. They’re criminals because they have literally cost millions of lives.”

“The only thing that stands between the new way of life and the current way of life is, frankly, hesitancy to vaccinations,” he added.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam echoed fearmongering about a theoretical future wave earlier this month.

“The pandemic is not over,” Tam said. “We think that it is very likely that we will get some more viral activity in the future, and we can’t predict exactly how big the next wave is, but I think we need to prepare.”