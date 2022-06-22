WEF’S SCHWAB WAS ‘OPTIMISTIC’ FOLLOWING BRUTAL MURDER OF UK MP
Amazing Polly | June 20, 2022
In the run-up to England’s Brexit vote, Klaus Schwab makes a startling – and ice cold – analysis. Must hear! *** Thank you to everyone who has sent a gift of financial support. To contribute click: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php ***
VIDEO: https://youtu.be/HTmzbSFNK2c?t=1863
June 22, 2022
