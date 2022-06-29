Thanks Pfizer!

Aletho News

By Alex Berenson – Unreported Truths – June 26, 2022

My mom, a devotee of Saint Anthony Fauci – America’s Doctor! – found herself in atrial fibrillation following her booster last fall. The afib passed, so come spring she dutifully lined up for another booster.

Guess what came back?

And guess what has now appeared on her counter – what she’ll now be taking for the rest of her life?

Coincidence, of course, given her history of heart problems – oh, wait, she had NO history of heart problems ever?

Well, whatevs, stuff happens.

I believe Big Pharma calls that a win-win!

Not that I needed more incentive to chase the truth until the sun explodes and swallows the earth, but now I have it.

