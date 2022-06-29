Thanks Pfizer!
By Alex Berenson – Unreported Truths – June 26, 2022
My mom, a devotee of Saint Anthony Fauci – America’s Doctor! – found herself in atrial fibrillation following her booster last fall. The afib passed, so come spring she dutifully lined up for another booster.
Guess what came back?
And guess what has now appeared on her counter – what she’ll now be taking for the rest of her life?
Coincidence, of course, given her history of heart problems – oh, wait, she had NO history of heart problems ever?
Well, whatevs, stuff happens.
I believe Big Pharma calls that a win-win!
Not that I needed more incentive to chase the truth until the sun explodes and swallows the earth, but now I have it.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
June 29, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Timeless or most popular, War Crimes | COVID-19 Vaccine
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
FDA ATTEMPTS TO “FLU SHOT” FUTURE COVID VACCINES
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Slick Tricks from US Assassination Instruction Manual
By Robert Barsocchini | Blacklisted News | February 23, 2015
The US definition of assassination in a 1953 instruction manual includes that assassination is “the planned killing of a person who is not under the legal jurisdiction of the killer”, “whose death provides positive advantages” to the organization that performs the killing.
All conceivable methods for carrying out and hiding or publicizing assassinations, depending on the situation, have long been conceived by US militants. The following is a brief sample of tips and tricks advised by the US… continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,787,060 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen YouTube Zionism
Recent Comments
Balthasar Gerards on Netherlands Energy Minister wa… Balthasar Gerards on Zionist Regime Unable to Defen… brianharryaustralia on Kremlin: Russia’s offensive to… brianharryaustralia on Reporter who exposed Kiev’s li… brianharryaustralia on NEJM: Global Warming Causes St… duck-and-cover on Turkey reaches NATO deal with… Daffy on Germany’s largest BASF p… lutfyr001@hawaii.rr.… on Ukraine confirms Russian missi… The Willpower on Uvalde Mother Who Rushed Into… Sparrow on Biden Goes to the Middle … roberthstiver on Biden Goes to the Middle … Meriem Kheira Peille… on Nepal’s rebuff of SPP is major…
Aletho News
- Bobbie Anne Flower-Cox | Session 108: fiat iustitia June 29, 2022
- NEJM: Global Warming Causes Stillbirths, Birth Defects, Infant Heart problems June 28, 2022
- The Long Arm of the Covid Saga June 28, 2022
- Experts Urge Caution as American Academy of Pediatrics Calls for Mental Health Screenings for Newborns to 21-Year-Olds June 28, 2022
- California bill 2273 would require websites and apps to verify visitors’ ID June 28, 2022
- The Justice Department Pressured USA Today to Stop Publishing Me June 28, 2022
- Reporter who exposed Kiev’s lies about mass rapes branded state enemy June 28, 2022
- Ukraine confirms Russian missile hit plant adjacent to burned down shopping mall June 28, 2022
- Turkey reaches NATO deal with Finland and Sweden June 28, 2022
- Kremlin: Russia’s offensive to end as soon as Ukraine forces lay down weapons June 28, 2022
- Israel Reportedly Seeks US Go-Ahead to Provide Arab Gulf States With Laser Weaponry June 28, 2022
- Why G7’s Program for Developing Countries is Still No Match for China’s Belt & Road June 28, 2022
- Zionist Regime Unable to Defend Itself: IRGC Chief June 28, 2022
- Biden Goes to the Middle East June 28, 2022
- Macron reveals if Saudis and UAE can rapidly ramp up oil output June 28, 2022
- Netherlands Energy Minister warns of gas crisis domino effect June 28, 2022
- Nepal’s rebuff of SPP is major failure in US attempts to expand influence in South Asia June 28, 2022
- Russia comments on alleged mall strike in Ukraine June 28, 2022
OffGuardian
- Anatomy of a Philanthropath: Dreams of Democide & Dictatorship June 28, 2022
- WATCH: Fairy Tales and Children’s Stories – #SolutionsWatch June 27, 2022
- This Week in the New Normal #35 June 26, 2022
Richie Allen
- Dorries Says Elite Women’s Sport Should Be Reserved For Biological Females June 29, 2022
- Johnson Claims Toxic Masculinity To Blame For Ukraine War June 29, 2022
- Steve Bray Is A Feckin Eejit, But He’s Got My Support Today June 28, 2022
- 101 Year-Old Nazi Guard Handed Five Year Jail Sentence June 28, 2022
Consent Factory
- The Federal Republic of New Normal Germany June 20, 2022
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- The Global Temperature Record (Part One) June 28, 2022
- Forecast For 22nd June 2050 June 27, 2022
- The Telegraph’s Reputation Slowly Sinks Beneath The Waves June 27, 2022
- Bee-eaters in Norfolk ‘worrying sign of climate change’ June 27, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Can drinking water help with weight loss? June 22, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply