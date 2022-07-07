Aletho News

LA parents can now file for damages from the illegal COVID vaccine mandates

A judge has ruled that the LA Unified School District wasn’t authorized to mandate the COVID vaccines or force kids into independent study. If you were injured, I’ll help you recover damages.

By Steve Kirsch | July 5, 2022

An important decision on vaccine mandates was just signed and released this morning.

The case was filed by a father on behalf of his son who attends the Science Academy STEM LAUSD magnet school. The lawyer in this case was Lee Andelin.

LAUSD will likely appeal the decision, but it’s unlikely they will prevail.

The decision means that:

  1. LAUSD was wrong in requiring the COVID vaccines
  2. For all but ten vaccines, a personal belief exemption must be respected.
  3. LAUSD can no longer send kids away from their school and to independent study because they are not vaccinated.
  4. Only the Department of Public Health can mandate vaccines, not the schools
  5. The ruling applies to all students, not just the student filing the complaint
  6. Parents whose children were injured, either by having to have their child vaccinated (regardless of whether your child has a vaccine injury or not) or whose child was shifted into independent study, now have an opportunity to sue for monetary damages.

If you are in the last category, please register here and I’ll let you know how you can join with other parents to preserve your rights and to potentially recover monetary damages.

July 7, 2022 - Posted by | Civil Liberties | ,

