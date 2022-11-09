US Siege Persists: Lebanon Prevented from Importing Iran’s Fuel Donation
Al-Manar | November 9, 2022
After several months of vagueness, the US administration announced clearly that sanctions will be imposed on Lebanon if it approves the Iranian fuel donation, according to a report posted by Al-Akhbar daily.
The Lebanese newspaper mentioned that the remarks made by the Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, indicated that the US siege on Lebanon persists.
Al-Akhbar added that the US vague stances pertaining the Iranian fuel donation during the past months aimed only at sustaining the positive atmosphere of the maritime border demarcation.
It is worth noting that Hezbollah secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah mentioned during his latest speech that the Americans will not allow Lebanon to import the Egyptian gas, Jordanian electric power, and Iranian fuel.
According to Al-Akhbar, the Lebanese caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, followed the US vagueness with time consuming steps, including sending a technical team to Tehran to study the fuel specifications.
The newspaper added that, after the energy minister Walid Fayyad sent a report about the Iranian fuel specifications to Mikati, the latter contacted the US administrations whose various offices told him that Washington rejects granting Beirut any waiver in this regard.
November 9, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Economics, Subjugation - Torture | Hezbollah, Iran, Lebanon, United States
Aletho News
US Siege Persists: Lebanon Prevented from Importing Iran's Fuel Donation November 9, 2022
- Travesty of justice: 1,100 days of torture, solitary confinement for Iranian in Sweden November 9, 2022
- Western Intelligence Services Played Key Role in Staging Mass Riots in Iran: Moscow November 9, 2022
- German MP added to Kiev’s ‘terrorist list’ because he called for a ceasefire November 9, 2022
- France Increases Military Budget by Over 20% November 9, 2022
- Hungarian objections to EU aid for Kiev regime in line with what most Europeans think November 9, 2022
- 5 Warning Signs You May Be a Party to the Ukrainian Conflict November 9, 2022
- England’s Booming Wine Industry has Nothing to Do With Climate Change November 9, 2022
- Belief Of Steady 5300 Year Climate Unravels: Ötzi Got Exposed “Again and Again” November 9, 2022
- CIA Officer Frank Snepp Discusses Planting Stories in Vietnam November 9, 2022
- Israel builds fake cemeteries around Al-Aqsa Mosque, says Palestinian committee November 8, 2022
- Effects on mother and child that bear out Mike Yeadon’s warnings November 8, 2022
- How Nonsense Masquerades As Science: Climate “Code Red” Example November 8, 2022
- EU ‘sucking gas away’ from poorer countries November 8, 2022
- The Anti-Russia Paranoia November 8, 2022
- If You Say Democracy Often Enough the Voters Will Reward You November 8, 2022
- American voters don’t need Russian trolls to tell them how bad things are November 8, 2022
- How sarcastic remarks became basis for resurrecting ‘Russiagate’ November 8, 2022
