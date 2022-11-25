Remember when we were told up to 10% die from Monkeypox?
Turns out it is hard to catch and it is really hard to die from it
By Meryl Nass | November 25, 2022
Today’s official WHO death rate throughout the world is 0.068% or less than 1 in a thousand. And in the US the mortality rate associated with monkeypox is 0.048%.
MPOX is the new name, because the US government felt the old name stigmatized monkeys.
“Various surveys have found a significant share of monkeypox patients also have HIV. A national review of nearly 2,000 cases over the summer found that 38 percent had HIV, but the diagnosis alone is not linked to severe outcomes, researchers say,” according to the WaPo.
“The vast majority [of deaths] have had comorbidities with severely weakened immune systems,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff in a statement.”
The WaPo continued, “There have been a few cases of spread to household and nonsexual contacts, but the potential for sustained transmission among heterosexual networks is probably low, according to the CDC.”
November 25, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Aletho News
The Road to Fascism: For a Critique of the Global Biosecurity State
A New Book by Simon Elmer
OffGuardian | November 24, 2022
With the lifting of the thousands of regulations by which our lives were ruled for two long years there has been an understandable desire to believe that the coronavirus ‘crisis’ is over and we will return to something like an albeit new normal.
But as new crises have sprung up to take its place — war in the Ukraine, the so-called ‘cost of living crisis’ and the return of the environmental crisis — it’s increasingly difficult not to look back on ‘lockdown’ as the first campaign in a war that has not been declared by any government but is no less real for that.
The willingness of our governments to use the forces of the state against their own populations on the justification of protecting us from ourselves signals a new level of authoritarianism — and something like the return of fascism — to the governmental, juridical and cultural forms of the formerly neoliberal democracies of the West, and one of the aims of this book is to examine the validity of this thesis.
Its purpose in doing so, however, is not to contribute to an academic debate about the meaning of the term ‘fascism’, but rather to interrogate how and why the general and widespread moral collapse in the West over the past two-and-a-half years has been effected with such rapidity and ease, and to examine to what ends that collapse is being used. … continue
