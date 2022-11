Remember when we were told up to 10% die from Monkeypox?

Turns out it is hard to catch and it is really hard to die from it

Today’s official WHO death rate throughout the world is 0.068% or less than 1 in a thousand. And in the US the mortality rate associated with monkeypox is 0.048%.

MPOX is the new name, because the US government felt the old name stigmatized monkeys.

“Various surveys have found a significant share of monkeypox patients also have HIV. A national review of nearly 2,000 cases over the summer found that 38 percent had HIV, but the diagnosis alone is not linked to severe outcomes, researchers say,” according to the WaPo.

“The vast majority [of deaths] have had comorbidities with severely weakened immune systems,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff in a statement.”

The WaPo continued, “There have been a few cases of spread to household and nonsexual contacts, but the potential for sustained transmission among heterosexual networks is probably low, according to the CDC.”