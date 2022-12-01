Western University Drops ALL Vaccine Mandates
By Igor Chudov | November 29, 2022
Remember the scandal with Western University in Ontario, Canada, that was requiring boosters from its students?
That’s the college that required bivalent boosters for fall classes.
The uproar was momentous. How can a college require completely unproven “boosters” to be taken by young, healthy students who had one or more Covids anyway?
The college finally relented and fully discontinued Covid vaccination requirements:
Note the BLUE highlighting of “medical experts” in both above images. In three months, the brilliant “medical experts” have completed a 180-degree turnaround in their deep evidence-based scientific thinking and no longer demand the boosters.
What made them change their minds?
I am sure it is you, the protesters, the public, substack authors, etc.
The experts are possibly starting to worry that their role in the “pandemic” will soon be subject to pointed questions from the disappointed public worried about health and fertility.
Personally, I will do my best to continue exposing Covid criminals so that they are not let off the hook and their crimes are not forgotten.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
December 1, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Science and Pseudo-Science | Canada, COVID-19 Vaccine, Human rights
1 Comment »
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
NEW ‘PARAQUAT PAPERS’ EXPOSE DEADLY SIDE EFFECT
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Another Slice of Pizzagate
By Alan Smithee | Counter-Currents | December 8, 2016
Any discussion of the plausibility of conspiracies has to start with MK Ultra—one of the most bizarre “conspiracy theories” that turned out, by all official accounts, to be completely and entirely true. MK Ultra was a CIA program that began in the early 1950s and operated at full scale from then until around 1964. The program was reduced in scope in 1964 and then again in 1967 and wasn’t officially put to an end until 1973 [1]—although 14-year CIA veteran Victor Marchetti claimed in 1977 that the CIA’s assurances that it had stopped the program were nothing more than a “cover story.”
It is unambiguously acknowledged that the MK Ultra program was extremely illegal, as it involved performing covert tests and experiments altering the mental state and brain functioning of unwitting, non-consenting, oblivious U.S. citizens. These tests involved everything from hypnosis and sensory deprivation, to verbal and sexual abuse and other forms of psychological torture,[2][3] to giving potent psychoactive drugs like LSD to unsuspecting U.S. citizens. On the Senate floor in 1977, Senator Ted Kennedy explained that the Deputy Director of the CIA had revealed to the Church Committee (the arm of Congress tasked with investigating the scandal in 1975) that these kinds of tests had been performed “at all social levels, high and low, [to] native Americans and foreign.”
Again, all of this is universally acknowledged in the public record… continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,471 other followers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,073,011 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
December 2022 M T W T F S S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Peter on Doctors who are accused of spr… brianharryaustralia on Doctors who are accused of spr… brianharryaustralia on Western University Drops ALL V… p on Doctors who are accused of spr… brianharryaustralia on Israel revokes Jerusalem Resid… brianharryaustralia on Israel calls on world leaders… brianharryaustralia on Israel calls on world leaders… roberthstiver on Israel calls on world leaders… roberthstiver on Israel calls on world leaders… assf on US brings culture wars to… traducteur on Israel revokes Jerusalem Resid… Peter on Lavrov rubbishes ‘lies’ about…
Aletho News
- People of the World are Dramatically Losing Years of Life December 2, 2022
- Western University Drops ALL Vaccine Mandates December 2, 2022
- “Russia has Lost the War” December 1, 2022
- January 6 Was Not a Seditious Conspiracy December 1, 2022
- Israel revokes Jerusalem Residency Rights Of Imprisoned Palestinian-French Lawyer December 1, 2022
- Iran, India recalibrating ties amid geopolitical shifts December 1, 2022
- US brings culture wars to Afghanistan December 1, 2022
- Lavrov rubbishes ‘lies’ about Ukraine peace talks December 1, 2022
- Zelensky’s $1 trillion ‘reconstruction’ pipe dream December 1, 2022
- NEW ‘PARAQUAT PAPERS’ EXPOSE DEADLY SIDE EFFECT December 1, 2022
- Doctors who are accused of spreading “misleading information” could be jailed under new British Columbia law December 1, 2022
- The Covidification of Influenza December 1, 2022
- Tensions grow between Apple’s censorship practices and Elon Musk’s Twitter November 30, 2022
- College Graduates Are the New Favored Class of Democratic Largesse November 30, 2022
- Moscow names condition for resuming arms control talks with US November 30, 2022
- Satellites Used Against Russia in Ukraine May Become Legitimate Targets November 30, 2022
- Pentagon cannot account for $20 billion worth of weapons in Ukraine while another $19 billion for Taiwan is missing November 30, 2022
- US exaggerating ‘China threat’ to justify nuclear build-up – Beijing November 30, 2022
OffGuardian
- The REAL reason behind China’s “Zero Covid” policy December 1, 2022
- Covid Propaganda – The South African Variant November 29, 2022
- WATCH: Giving Thanks – #SolutionsWatch November 28, 2022
Richie Allen
- Excess Non-Covid Deaths Are Due To Lockdowns Says CHRIS WHITTY December 1, 2022
- One Upon A Time We Had Rational Intellectual Nuanced TV Debates December 1, 2022
- Council Worker Awarded £5,000 For “Injury To His Feelings” December 1, 2022
- Musk Says Brain Chip To Begin Human Trials In 6 Months December 1, 2022
Consent Factory
- The Emperor Elonicus November 27, 2022
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Net Zero For You, But Not Meghan! December 1, 2022
- The Tories’ Wind Power Delusion–Matt Ridley December 1, 2022
- Oil exploration firms warn of ‘complete collapse’ of operations in the North Sea December 1, 2022
- Evidence grows of forced labour and slavery in production of solar panels, wind turbines December 1, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Indian Punchline
- Reflections on Events in Afghanistan — 41 December 1, 2022
- Conflict in Ukraine is doomed to escalate November 30, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
“The experts are possibly starting to worry that their role in the “pandemic” will soon be subject to pointed questions from the disappointed public worried about health and fertility?.
Has Mr Trudeau quietened down about Covid 19 now or is he still imposing ridiculous requirements re Covid? Maybe he should start considering a new “Post Political career”….
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | December 1, 2022 |