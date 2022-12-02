Professor Emeritus at Kyoto University warns billions of lives could ultimately be in danger due to Covid vaccines

Natural immunity has been suppressed

Japanese professor Masanori Fukushima is a distinguished expert and author who has published articles on biomedical research and translation medicine. He is the director and chairman of the Translational Research Center for Medical Innovation and the Foundation for Biomedical Research and Innovation at Kobe. Masanori has over three decades of experience as an oncologist and to top it off, he is Professor Emeritus at Kyoto University.

In a heated meeting with officials, the Professor gave his opinion on the dangers of Covid vaccines and how science has been supressed:

Given the wide range of adverse events, billions of lives could ultimately be in danger.

First, the vaccine was scientifically misconceived. So, in 2020 I immediately translated the Chinese guidelines as soon as they arrived from China, to use the steroids as appropriately as possible. So I announced it. But I had no ears to hear me.

However, the Japanese doctors are excellent so I soon realised that the steroids needed to be used immediately and I released the guidelines around June, after which the death rate dropped dramatically. Before the vaccine. So anyone inciting this vaccine without any academic acumen is to be condemned.

The harm caused by vaccines is now a worldwide problem. Here is an article recently published, shall we read it? Given the large number of people who have received vaccinations and given the wide range of adverse events, billions of lives could ultimately be in danger.

We urge public health agencies to acknowledge or substantiate the issues raised in this document that are relevant to public health. Recognise them and act accordingly. Also ensure that all individuals make their own decisions on the matter. Medical assistance using this information as a contributing factor in their decision making.

We encourage you to make your own healthcare decisions. I have translated the full text of this document and distributed it, so please read it carefully.

And one more thing: half of them died of cardiovascular and heart problems after vaccination. I’m sure you know this all too well. Alpha, Beta, Gamma…what idiocy…a bunch of incompetent scholars who cannot be called scholars…a total disregard for science and medicine.

This should never happen again. We are a country of science and technology, aren’t we? What the hell…by ignoring science and medicine you are somehow letting the healthcare system collapse. In fact, look at how many sudden cardiovascular deaths there are.

Everyone who has received this vaccine and whose blood pressure has risen is because of the vaccine. Nearly 2,000 people died…but I think this number is much higher. Most of them fall asleep crying. Don’t overlook written reports if anything is found in an autopsy. What are you doing? You can’t help but want to hide it. This is a case of drug harm.

Mr. Kawada suffered greatly. Therefore, we will eradicate drug harm risks at all costs. This country has learned its lesson about drug harm and has become a country that will never suffer drug harm again.

But you forcefully ignore it and you spend trillions of Yen importing vaccines for this country and inciting the population, so it’s not good at all. Last year I thought it would be a problem if this vaccine spread and I decided it was delusional to think a vaccine would fix the pandemic. In professional magazines the misunderstanding has finally come to light and now it is understood how dangerous it is.

Wrap the mRNA into nanoparticles. Every cell engulfs its and the cells transform. This is what I know now. The mechanism is clear. Immediately dissolve the evaluation committee and investigate all cases. This is the conclusion. An investigation into all cases.

And all those who have fallen ill after being vaccinated should not delay informing their medical institution. Don’t be slow. Not sure what will happen. Cardiovascular disease, autoimmune disease, susceptibility to infection and on coming to the brain the nanoparticles are absorbed by the brain. A stupid scientist would say, “they can’t cross the blood barrier, so it’s okay”. I mean I’m not a fool.

It can suppress natural immunity. That’s why it didn’t spread in Japan at first because they had IGa (salivary immunoglobulin A) in their saliva and they have his kind of resistance to the coronavirus. However, due to vaccination, natural immunity has been suppressed.

This is what happened. I don’t think it will subside at all. It will spread more and more. Most people already have post-vaccination infections. The people who have the disease right now are not the ones who haven’t been vaccinate but the ones who have been vaccinated.

The data presented by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare speak for themselves. I delivered them all.

Please answer tomorrow. Report it properly to the newspapers and the press and to all of them.

However, now the danger is being reported all over the world.