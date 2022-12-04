BAD SCIENCE SETS ALZHEIMER’S RESEARCH BACK GENERATIONS
The Highwire with Del Bigtree | November 24, 2022
A new investigation has revealed apparent image tampering in research shaping drug development and a potential cause of Alzheimer’s disease. In the wake of this shocking discovery, the public and scientific community may now be open to environmental causes as the world goes back to the drawing board to find a cure.
December 4, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Corruption, Deception, Timeless or most popular, Video
Film Review
9/11: The Pentagon’s B-Movie
By Graeme MacQueen | Dissident Voice | September 10, 2017
The events that took place in the United States on September 11, 2001 were real and they were extremely violent. As David Griffin has recently shown in detail, they also had catastrophic real-life consequences for both the United States and the world.1
But these events were also deeply filmic (like a film) and they were presented to us through a narrative we now know to be fictional. This “9/11 movie” reveals itself to careful investigators as scripted, directed and produced by the U.S. national security state. The movie does not represent the real world. It violates the rules operative in the real world, including the laws of physics. Audiences will remain in thrall to the spectacle and violence of the War on Terror only as long as they remain mesmerized by the B-movie of 9/11. … continue
