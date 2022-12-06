US Congressman Gosar Calls Washington’s Support for Kiev ‘Immoral’
Samizdat – 06.12.2022
Republican Congressman Paul Gosar, in response to the shelling of a church by Ukrainian troops in the city of Donetsk, called Washington’s support for Ukraine “immoral,” adding that the Kiev regime is “authoritarian.”
“Our continued support of this war in Ukraine is immoral. The deaths continue and Ukraine has become an authoritarian regime not worthy of any support. I support peace talks, not death and destruction. Not bombing churches,” Gosar tweeted.
On Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the Church of Nativity of Christ in Donetsk was shelled by Ukrainian troops.
In late October, the US congressman invited Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for peace talks in the state of Arizona. Two weeks later, Gosar said he would continue opposing additional US aid to Ukraine.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
December 6, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, War Crimes | Human rights, Ukraine, United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Major New Autopsy Report Reveals Those Who Died Suddenly Were Likely Killed by the Covid Vaccine
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Climategate: 13th anniversary
By Robert Bradley Jr. | MasterResource | November 22, 2022
“There is no doubt that these emails are embarrassing and a public-relations disaster for science.” – Andrew Dessler, “Climate E-Mails Cloud the Debate,” December 10, 2009.
It has been 13 years since the intellectual scandal erupted called Climategate. Each anniversary inspires recollections and regurgitation of salient quotations. These quotations speak for themselves; attempts of climate alarmists to parse the words and meaning distracts from what was said in real-time private conversations.
And the scandal got worse after the fact when, according to Paul Stephens, “virtually the entire climate science community tried to pretend that nothing was wrong.” Whitewash exonerations by the educational institutions involved and scientific organizations – were a blow to scholarship and standards as well. The standard of fair, objective, transparent research was sacrificed to a politically correct narrative about the qualitative connection between CO2 forcing and temperature … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,472 other followers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,079,992 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Thomas Simpson on Beijing Rips ‘US’s Old Trick o… Peter on Kiev preparing to boycott Russ… Peter on US, EU Reportedly Lose Track o… Peter on Western price cap on Russian o… brianharryaustralia on Russian oil shipments to Europ… A. L. Luttrell on US, EU Reportedly Lose Track o… Thomas Simpson on Climate lockdowns coming? You… Balthasar Gerards on The rate of respiratory infect… papasha408 on Major New Autopsy Report Revea… papasha408 on Climate lockdowns coming? You… brianharryaustralia on Climate lockdowns coming? You… papasha408 on Canada Plans to Increase Traff…
Aletho News
- Merkel Reveals West’s Duplicity December 6, 2022
- ‘We’ll Talk About This Later’: EU’s Borrell Sweeps Aside Security Guarantees for Russia December 6, 2022
- Necessary Illusions – Even the narrative of the EU as a geo-strategic player has now burst December 6, 2022
- Western price cap on Russian oil likely to be another spectacular failure December 6, 2022
- US, EU Reportedly Lose Track of $200 Billion in ‘Frozen’ Russian Funds December 6, 2022
- Russian oil shipments to Europe dwindling December 6, 2022
- Kiev preparing to boycott Russian ammonia transit December 6, 2022
- US Congressman Gosar Calls Washington’s Support for Kiev ‘Immoral’ December 6, 2022
- Climategate: 13th anniversary December 6, 2022
- Major New Autopsy Report Reveals Those Who Died Suddenly Were Likely Killed by the Covid Vaccine December 6, 2022
- Climate lockdowns coming? You will be tracked in your suburb and happy about it. December 6, 2022
- The rate of respiratory infection among German children is now approaching 25%, as lockdown harms continue December 6, 2022
- The Manhattan Contrarian Energy Storage Paper Has Arrived! December 5, 2022
- Get it Right, Washington Post, Climate Change Isn’t Causing a Decline in Coral Reefs December 5, 2022
- Doubts Remain About 40.3C Record at U.K. Airbase After Met Office Fails to Respond to Questions December 5, 2022
- Elon Musk says PayPal is moving in the “direction of social credit” December 5, 2022
- Repeal All Laws Against the Phony Crime of ‘Seditious Conspiracy’ December 5, 2022
- Israel ‘afraid’ to reveal looted Palestinian documents fearing debunked Zionist myths December 5, 2022
OffGuardian
- India’s Farmers Reject GMOs – Global Public Don’t Want GM Food December 6, 2022
- WATCH: Eye-Bouncing – #SolutionsWatch December 5, 2022
- This Week in the New Normal #54 December 5, 2022
Richie Allen
- Farmers Warn UK “Sleepwalking” Into Food Supply Crisis December 6, 2022
- Police Laugh & Joke With Just Stop Oil Protesters As Drivers Rage December 6, 2022
- 1,500 Animals Killed In Elon Musk’s Neuralink Tests December 6, 2022
- 5 Million Patients Turned Away By GP’s In October December 6, 2022
Consent Factory
- The Emperor Elonicus November 27, 2022
If Americans Knew
- Social media accused of censoring Palestinian content December 6, 2022
- Israeli soldier shoots, kills unarmed Palestinian at point-blank range December 3, 2022
- UN approves resolution to commemorate 75th Nakba anniversary December 2, 2022
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Why November Was So Mild December 5, 2022
- BBC Hurricane Complaint–Stage 2 December 5, 2022
- Atlantic Hurricane Season 2022 December 4, 2022
- UK Autumn 2022–Mild and Wet, But Certainly Not “Extreme” December 3, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Indian Punchline
- Macron’s US visit tells Europe’s alienation December 4, 2022
- Reflections on Events in Afghanistan — 41 December 1, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply