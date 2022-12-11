Israel defence minister ordered 1954 explosions that hit US, UK targets in Egypt
MEMO | December 10, 2022
A document has revealed that late Colonel Binyamin Gibli, head of Israeli Military Intelligence between June 1950 and March 1955, was directly ordered by then-Defence Minister Pinhas Lavon to bomb US and UK targets in Egypt in 1954, Arab48.com reported on Friday.
Known as Operation Susannah, Gibli ordered nine Egyptian-Jewish undercover agents, members of Unit 131, to bomb UK and US targets.
The bombing aimed to turn the US and UK against then-Egyptian revolutionary leader Gamal Abdul Nasser and push the UK to reverse its decision to withdraw from the Suez Canal, which was nationalised by Abdul Nasser.
Gibli wrote in his biography, which had been banned, that Lavon disowned him after the operation was uncovered.
According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, he accused Lavon of: “Throwing him to the dogs and turning him into a scapegoat.”
The operation failed as Egyptian security forces uncovered the unit and arrested its members. One of them committed suicide in prison, two were executed and others spent long periods in jail.
Israeli authorities carried out several investigations into the issue, known as the Lavon Affair, that led to contradictory findings, resignations and political divisions. The case was never closed.
December 11, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Deception, False Flag Terrorism, Timeless or most popular, War Crimes | Egypt, Israel, Zionism
Aletho News
- Xi Jinping ends landmark KSA visit by calling on Arab states to embrace multipolar world December 11, 2022
- The Real Agenda Behind American Academy of Pediatrics: Weaponizing Children’s Mental Health and Vaccines for Profit December 11, 2022
- Emails show Wuhan lab collaborator played central role in shutting down COVID lab-leak theory December 11, 2022
- What did the biggest anti-terror raid in German history uncover? December 10, 2022
- CIA hid evidence of JFK assassin’s covert ops history – researcher December 10, 2022
- What Is CISA and Why Does It Matter? December 10, 2022
- Iran against the West’s hybrid warfare December 10, 2022
- Alberta passes ‘Sovereignty Act’ despite backlash from leftists, mainstream media December 10, 2022
- French energy major makes costly exit from Russia December 10, 2022
- Moscow: US to Spend $11 Billion on Cyberattacks Against ‘Unwanted’ Governments December 10, 2022
- The Anglo-American War on Russia – Part Three (2006-2013) December 10, 2022
- Deepening Turkiye tanker logjam snarls Russia oil sanctions December 10, 2022
- Dr. Jay Bhattacharya says he “strongly” suspects federal government directed Twitter to blacklist his account December 10, 2022
- Steeply falling birthrates worldwide December 10, 2022
- My lords, ladies and proles – Net Zero brainwashing will be based on Covid December 10, 2022
- What a Bunch of Hooey about Viktor Bout December 9, 2022
- Iran, India look to reset ties, including oil trade, amid waning US influence December 9, 2022
- Who’s actually running out of missiles in Ukraine? December 9, 2022
