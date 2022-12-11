Kids and Young People Targeted by Bill Gates’ Exercise, “Catastrophic Contagion”

Remember “Event 201”, a preparedness exercise featuring a coronavirus pandemic, conducted in October 2019 under the auspices of the World Economic Forum and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and involving China’s CDC and others?

The timing was exquisite, and the COVID-19 pandemic started within weeks of the exercise and went on just as predicted.

Catastrophic Contagion

Be aware that Bill Gates just conducted another exercise, aptly called “Catastrophic Contagion” (I am NOT kidding), on October 23, 2022. Bill himself showed up:

What was “Catastrophic Contagion” planning? It was planning a severe pandemic, worse than COVID-19, targeting young people and kids.

The “lessons learned” strongly lean towards a much stronger stance against “misinformation” than during the Covid pandemic. After all, Covid skeptics won out, which is NOT acceptable to Bill Gates. So, Bill Gates is planning the next catastrophic contagion pandemic, killing younger people, where a much stronger misinformation control will be undertaken.

That makes sense, right? Bill Gates and his partners realize that with Covid skeptics winning the battle and taking over entire social networks, the future battles against “misinformation” will need to involve much heavier weaponry.

Bill Gates is a brilliant man and a visionary. He has an uncanny ability to foresee future pandemics. In addition to preparing for the Covid-19 pandemic via Event 201, he also conducted a “monkeypox preparedness exercise” in 2021 that predicted the emergence of monkeypox down to the exact month when it emerged!

So, I recommend listening closely when Bill Gates predicts a future pandemic. He knows something we might not be aware of.

I pray for the young people threatened in the “Catastrophic Contagion” exercise and hope they will be somehow saved!

Do you think “the next pandemic is just around the corner”?