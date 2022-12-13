STUDY RAISES COVID SHOT CORD BLOOD CONCERNS
The Highwire with Del Bigtree | December 8, 2022
New science, including a study on Covid Shot Cord blood, raises new concerns amid the reported rise in the prevalence of miscarriages, infant mortality, and stillbirth rates.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
December 13, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science, Video | COVID-19 Vaccine
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
A KIND OF WITCHCRAFT
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
The Lavon Affair: When Israel firebombed U.S. Installations to make it appear attacks were by ‘Muslim extremists,’ and how the US media cover it up
Washington Report on Middle East Affairs – Richard H. Curtiss
Both before and since Nasser’s time, concerns of hard-line Israeli leaders have focused not on the radical Arabs, but rather on moderate Arab leaders who maintain ties to the West. Obviously, if the West ever reached an agreement with the Arabs at the expense of further Israeli territorial ambitions, it would be with such moderate Arabs.
Efforts by the Eisenhower administration to cultivate the charismatic Egyptian colonel [Gamal Abdel Nasser], had been detected by Israeli intelligence operatives, who also were concerned about Nasser’s negotiations with the British for withdrawal of their forces from Egypt’s Suez Canal zone, scheduled for July 1954.
In their 1979 book, The Untold History of Israel, Israeli journalists Jacques Derogy and Hesi Carmel relate that in 1954 Israel’s army intelligence section conceived a plan to attack British personnel seconded to King Hussein’s government in Jordan. The purpose was to sour relations between Britain and Jordan as well as between both Jordan and Britain on the one hand and Egypt, which would be blamed for such attacks.
Shortly afterward, the same Israeli army intelligence organization activated two networks of Egyptian Jews first established in 1948. These young people had been recruited in Egypt, secretly trained in Israel, and then sent back to their homes in Cairo and Alexandria to await orders to carry out acts of sabotage in case of war between Egypt and Israel.
Now the networks were to explode small incendiary bombs in American installations in Egypt, presumably to set off a chain of mutual recriminations to spoil the budding Eisenhower-Nasser courtship. After completing their sabotage of American installations, the same networks next were to bomb public places in Cairo and Alexandria, actions that Nasser would attribute to the Muslim Brotherhood, which supported the deposed General Naguib, and thus create a climate of Egyptian instability during the British-Egyptian Canal Zone negotiations. … Read full article
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,472 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,090,940 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
roberthstiver on Israeli sniper kills 16-year o… papasha408 on Israeli sniper kills 16-year o… papasha408 on Russia categorically rejects U… brianharryaustralia on Russia categorically rejects U… Thomas Simpson on The Club of Rome at 50 years… Eddy Schmid on Junior ROTC Fits Perfectly wit… papasha408 on Israeli sniper kills 16-year o… Thomas Simpson on The Anglo-American War on Russ… papasha408 on Russia categorically rejects U… brianharryaustralia on Washington wants Europe’s tota… brianharryaustralia on Russia categorically rejects U… brianharryaustralia on A KIND OF WITCHCRAFT
Aletho News
- STUDY RAISES COVID SHOT CORD BLOOD CONCERNS December 13, 2022
- The Club of Rome at 50 years old December 13, 2022
- UK government asked Twitter and Facebook to “tweak” algorithms during Covid December 13, 2022
- Junior ROTC Fits Perfectly within Public Schools December 12, 2022
- Israeli sniper kills 16-year old Palestinian girl in West Bank raid December 12, 2022
- No evidence of Russia using Iranian drones – Tehran December 12, 2022
- Kiev Seizes Assets of Russian Orthodox Clerics December 12, 2022
- Washington wants Europe’s total Dependence on the US December 12, 2022
- Russia categorically rejects UK foreign secretary’s claim of military deal with Iran December 12, 2022
- Kosovo Conflict is Part of US, EU and NATO’s Broader Plan Aimed Against Serbia & Russia, Experts Say December 12, 2022
- India denies Western fake news that Modi cancelled meeting with Putin over nuclear warning December 12, 2022
- A KIND OF WITCHCRAFT December 12, 2022
- Serbia’s Vucic Accuses US, Pristina of Not Complying With Any Agreements on Kosovo December 12, 2022
- What are these vaccines doing to the nation’s children and where is the benefit? December 11, 2022
- Constant Illness – Pandemic of the Vaccinated? December 11, 2022
- World Health Organization’s Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response Treaty December 11, 2022
- Kids and Young People Targeted by Bill Gates’ Exercise, “Catastrophic Contagion” December 11, 2022
- Billionaire-Funded Green ‘Churnalism’ December 11, 2022
OffGuardian
- Swimming with Sharks December 13, 2022
- WATCH: The Freedom Convoy Commission with the JCCF December 12, 2022
- The Netherlands: Template for Ecomodernism’s Brave New World? December 12, 2022
Richie Allen
- French First Lady Slams Gender Inclusive Spelling December 13, 2022
- Lockdowns Contributed To Record Number Of Alcohol Related Deaths December 8, 2022
- Peers Vote Down Law Preventing Uni’s From Cancelling Controversial Speakers December 8, 2022
- Teens Should Be Taught That They Won’t Be Fertile Forever December 8, 2022
Consent Factory
- Swimming with Sharks December 10, 2022
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Cold Weather Is Bad For You December 13, 2022
- Will Solar Power Exceed Coal Power in 2027? December 13, 2022
- FES & Peak Demand Scenarios December 12, 2022
- David Viner Is Now Just A Thing Of The Past December 12, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Indian Punchline
- EU cracks the whip (gently) on Iran December 13, 2022
- Unrest in Mongolia: Who Stands to Gain? December 12, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply