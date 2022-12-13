Aletho News

STUDY RAISES COVID SHOT CORD BLOOD CONCERNS

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | December 8, 2022

New science, including a study on Covid Shot Cord blood, raises new concerns amid the reported rise in the prevalence of miscarriages, infant mortality, and stillbirth rates.

