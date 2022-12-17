Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

FLORIDA ANNOUNCES NEW PUBLIC HEALTH INTEGRITY COMMITTEE

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | December 15, 2022

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently hosted a roundtable forum of experts challenging the science coming from federal public health agencies surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine. Surgeon General, Joseph Ladapo announced the creation of the state’s new Public Health Integrity Committee, and Gov. Desantis announced he is requesting a grand jury investigation of vaccine-makers. Will other states follow?

ARE MASKS COMING BACK THIS WINTER?

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | December 15, 2022

The attempt to remask the public has started. And it’s rapidly moved past COVID as a reason to know of any basic respiratory illnesses. But does science justify it? Jefferey and Del break down the latest PR push surrounding masking.

December 17, 2022 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Science and Pseudo-Science, Video | , , , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |

%d bloggers like this: