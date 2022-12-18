Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Hospital Catches Fire After Ukrainian Troops Shell Donetsk – Mayor

Samizdat – 18.12.2022

DONETSK – A hospital in the capital of the Donetsk People’s Republic caught fire on Sunday after Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk, injuring people and prompting evacuation, the city’s mayor said.

“Witnesses are reporting a fire at Kalinin Hospital’s Building No 6. Numerous people are reported to be injured,” Alexei Kulemzin said on social media.
He added that a blaze was also reported at the complex’s Building No 2. Patients were being evacuated.

A member of the republican emergencies service told Sputnik that a total of three hospital buildings had been damaged in the shelling.

Later in the day, Kulemzin said that no open fire was found at the site of the shelling. Patients were being evacuated to hospital rooms in the remaining buildings, not outside the complex.

Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), confirmed the information on the shelling and said that the attack left one person critically wounded and several with moderate injuries. No medical personnel were injured, the official said.

Pushilin said late on Sunday that the badly-wounded patient died of his injuries.

Ukrainian armed forces have been firing at Donetsk from the village of Orlivka, to the northwest. Several rounds hit the hospital as well as a medical university, a market, a hostel and transport infrastructure, and shattered windows in residential blocs.

December 18, 2022 - Posted by | War Crimes | ,

2 Comments »

  1. Let’s get this SMO over and done with, rapidly….

    I side with Russia and its core national-security angst and needs. No to NATO! No to US hegemonal lusts! Multi-polarity yes! All forms of colonialism (esp. the Zionist settler-colonial militant/political satanic ideological matrix/project in the “holy” land!)

    Liked by 1 person

    Comment by roberthstiver | December 18, 2022 | Reply

    • I have to agree. Russia cannot allow NATO to accept Ukraine as a member, because it will allow NATO to place Rockets and Nuclear weapons, so close to Moscow that Russia simply cannot allow it.
      Add to that, the Ukrainian PM is an American Stooge, planted by Joe Biden’s son in 2014.
      So many innocent people will die before this is resolved, and Zelenskyy has no care how many innocent people will die before the war is over.

      Like

      Comment by brianharryaustralia | December 18, 2022 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |

%d bloggers like this: