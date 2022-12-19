French energy crisis deepens – Bloomberg
RT | December 19, 2022
France faces a greater risk of running short on electricity this winter after the nation’s grid operator, Electricite de France (EDF), extended maintenance halts for several nuclear reactors, Bloomberg has reported.
The utility announced on Monday that the restart of its Penly-2 unit has been delayed from January 29 until June 11, while the reopening of the Golfech-1 unit has been pushed back to June 11 from February 18, according to the outlet.
The halt of the Chattenom-3 reactor has reportedly been prolonged by one month until March 26, and the restart of Civaux-2 has been postponed by more than a month until February 19.
On Friday, EDF announced it would delay the startup of a new nuclear reactor in western France by several months into 2024 due to construction work having been extended. That project is already more than a decade late, according to Bloomberg.
France produces roughly 70% of its electricity from 56 nuclear reactors, of which over 20 are currently shut down, causing a sharp drop in power generation.
EDF warned earlier that longer than planned maintenance halts and repairs on almost half of the nation’s nuclear plants may turn France, which has traditionally been a power exporter, into an importer. The grid operator has also warned of a potential electricity shortfall in the colder months as heating demand rises while the utility grapples with reactor repairs.
This will also add to rising concerns over power supplies to neighboring countries, as France has long been Europe’s largest producer of nuclear energy.
“We have just started a bonfire and it seems to be getting out of control. It is about to consume the whole continent so it is imperative for all of us to pour our stockpiles of gasoline and other combustibles on the fire, so that we can prevent it from causing more damage”.
This is what I hear from all those participants in the climate change fiasco.
Comment by Peter | December 19, 2022 |
I’m sorry, but I cannot feel sympathy for any European country (Members of NATO) as their “Asses” freeze this Northern winter (Maybe that’s what NATO actually wants, so that the European population will be diminished further after the Covid Vaccination ‘scam’ failed to eliminate enough of them.
Europe’s (NATO’S) leaders must have been totally aware that Russia would never let Ukraine join NATO, led by their American stooge Zelenskyy.
Too late now Europe. Enjoy your “winter of discontent”……
Comment by brianharryaustralia | December 19, 2022 |