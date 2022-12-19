Russia’s parallel imports soar – customs data
RT | December 19, 2022
The volume of goods supplied to Russia via the parallel imports mechanism has exceeded $20 billion so far this year, according to the head of the Federal Customs Service, Vladimir Bulavin.
Parallel imports, sometimes called ‘gray imports’, refer to the practice in which a non-counterfeit product is imported without the permission of the intellectual property owner via alternative supply channels.
Bulavin told Russia 24 TV on Monday that 2.4 million tons of goods, mainly cars, machine tools, and equipment, as well as light industry goods, have been imported since May. This has helped to stabilize prices in the Russian market, he noted.
In March, the Russian government authorized retailers to import products from abroad without the trademark owner’s permission. The decision came after many global brands halted sales or stopped exports to Russia due to pressure from their governments to comply with sanctions. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated that parallel imports were needed to ensure that certain goods could continue to be shipped to Russia.
According to Bulavin, the legalization of parallel imports did not lead to an increase in counterfeit goods.
“We [customs service] have fought and will continue to fight against counterfeit goods,” he said, adding that over 7 million units of counterfeit products have been seized this year.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
December 19, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Economics | Russia
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Drs McCullough & Malhotra: How the Covid-19 vaccines impact the heart
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
American Conspiracies & Cover-ups
By Douglas Cirignano | OffGuardian | November 3, 2019
In today’s world, the phrase “conspiracy theory” is pejorative and has a negative connotation. To many people, a conspiracy theory is an irrational, over-imaginative idea endorsed by people looking for attention and not supported by the mainstream media or government.
History shows, though, that there have been many times when governments or individuals have participated in conspiracies. It would be naïve to think that intelligence agencies, militaries, government officials, and politicians don’t sometimes cooperate in covert, secretive ways. Following are five instances when it’s been proven that the government engaged in a conspiracy. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,471 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,100,301 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Pip on DRS MCCULLOUGH & MALHOTRA:… roberthstiver on Hospital Catches Fire After Uk… brianharryaustralia on Hospital Catches Fire After Uk… roberthstiver on Hospital Catches Fire After Uk… brianharryaustralia on The Myth of Pandemic Prep… Peter on The Myth of Pandemic Prep… aletho on Fauci says not pushing back ag… brianharryaustralia on Fauci says not pushing back ag… Peter on Fauci says not pushing back ag… brianharryaustralia on Two-Thirds of Voters Believe S… brianharryaustralia on Fauci says not pushing back ag… 5 dancing shlomos on Fauci says not pushing back ag…
Aletho News
- Russia’s parallel imports soar – customs data December 19, 2022
- Putin and Modi deepen “privileged strategic partnership” despite Western pressure December 19, 2022
- DRS MCCULLOUGH & MALHOTRA: HOW THE COVID-19 VACCINES IMPACT THE HEART December 19, 2022
- Hospital Catches Fire After Ukrainian Troops Shell Donetsk – Mayor December 19, 2022
- The Great Overreaction December 18, 2022
- The Myth of Pandemic Preparedness December 18, 2022
- Fauci says not pushing back against online “misinformation” would be a blow to society December 18, 2022
- Two-Thirds of Voters Believe Social Media Engaged in Politically-Motivated Censorship and Demand Congressional Action December 18, 2022
- Croatian MPs reject EU training mission for Ukraine December 18, 2022
- Soaring energy prices cost EU $1 trillion – Bloomberg December 18, 2022
- DYSTOPIAN FUTURE: THE CITIES OF TOMORROW December 18, 2022
- Opposition to Childhood Vaccine Mandates on the Rise, More Parents Say They Want the Right to Choose December 18, 2022
- Advocating a Risky Experiment Generates A Motive to Conceal Its Failure December 17, 2022
- Pandemic Preparedness: The New Parasite December 17, 2022
- Damage to Ukrainian civilian infrastructure self-inflicted – Russia December 17, 2022
- Modi ignores West’s sanctions on Russia December 17, 2022
- Oil Exports From Key Russian Port Cut In Half As Price Cap Kicks In December 17, 2022
- Why the Net Zero Policy is Illogical December 17, 2022
OffGuardian
- A Howling December 19, 2022
- The Enlightenment & the Emancipation of Humanity December 18, 2022
- Kick Me December 17, 2022
Richie Allen
- Clarkson’s Meghan Markle Column Draws Thousands Of Complaints December 19, 2022
- Govt Urged To Set Up Health Disinformation Unit To Boost Vaccine Uptake December 19, 2022
- Musk Asks Twitter Users To Decide If He Should Step Down December 19, 2022
- Labour Peer Says UK Schools Must Teach About Antisemitism December 19, 2022
Consent Factory
- The Year of the Gaslighter December 18, 2022
If Americans Knew
- WATCH: O Little Town of Bethlehem, Palestine December 19, 2022
- Unholy days and nights in Bethlehem December 19, 2022
- As Twitter censorship is revealed, will Palestine remain canceled? December 18, 2022
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- No evidence for BBC claim that Churchill is simply getting too warm for polar bears December 19, 2022
- How Drax Are Maximising Their Subsidies December 18, 2022
- How To Build An Igloo December 18, 2022
- How Michelin Covered Up Industrial Deforestation by its Indonesian Partner in “Eco-Friendly” Rubber Venture December 17, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Reclaim The Net
- Even former Twitter censor expressed discomfort with FBI demands December 19, 2022
- Senator Wyden to investigate whether domain registrar Neustar sold user data to the US government December 18, 2022
- Congressman Ted Lieu defends FBI after Twitter Files revelation December 18, 2022
- After Twitter revelations, Rep. James Comer says Google and Facebook need to be investigated for similar censorship collusion December 18, 2022
- New Twitter policy limits promoting rival social platforms December 18, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply