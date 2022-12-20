Aletho News

DEL BIGTREE DRAWS THE LINE ON CHILDHOOD VACCINES

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | December 15, 2022

Governor Ron DeSantis’ Vaccine Accountability Roundtable was a groundbreaking moment in the fight for medical freedom. While The HighWire celebrates certain impactful moments from the event, Del takes note of the pro-vaccine sentiment displayed during the forum toward childhood vaccines, and sends a clear message on where The HighWire stands after years of research on Vaccine Safety, Research, and Policy.

December 20, 2022 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Video

