DEL BIGTREE DRAWS THE LINE ON CHILDHOOD VACCINES
The Highwire with Del Bigtree | December 15, 2022
Governor Ron DeSantis’ Vaccine Accountability Roundtable was a groundbreaking moment in the fight for medical freedom. While The HighWire celebrates certain impactful moments from the event, Del takes note of the pro-vaccine sentiment displayed during the forum toward childhood vaccines, and sends a clear message on where The HighWire stands after years of research on Vaccine Safety, Research, and Policy.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
December 20, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science, Video
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Drs McCullough & Malhotra: How the Covid-19 vaccines impact the heart
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
European Killers Enjoy Fascist ‘Safari’ in Ukraine
By Nikolai MALISHEVSKI | Strategic Culture foundation | 23.07.2014
The self-defense forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic reported the elimination of two enemy’s block posts in the area of Donetsk in the first half of July. According to their Minister of Defense Igor Strelkov, one of them was defended by people in NATO combat fatigue who were foreign passport holders.
It’s not only the hired personnel of Western private military contractors who do their job by killing for money. There are also people who go to Ukraine to get pleasure and are ready to pay for it.
Stan Patton, soldier of fortune, Blackwater, shares a quotation in his Twitter saying what the prices are: a shot of howitzers – $ 100 from the tank – $ 200, a shot in the village is priced at U.S. $ 350… continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,471 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,101,360 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on French energy crisis deepens –… Chris on NYT, after deciding lockdowns… aletho on French energy crisis deepens –… Thomas L Simpson on 25 Peruvians Murdered in a Wee… brianharryaustralia on French energy crisis deepens –… aletho on Policy Implications Of The Ene… Peter on Russia’s parallel imports soar… Peter on French energy crisis deepens –… Peter on Policy Implications Of The Ene… roberthstiver on Croatian MPs reject EU trainin… Pip on DRS MCCULLOUGH & MALHOTRA:… roberthstiver on Hospital Catches Fire After Uk…
Aletho News
- ‘Twitter Files’ Make it Clear: We Must Abolish the FBI December 20, 2022
- After Twitter revelations, Rep. Comer says Google and Facebook need to be investigated for similar censorship collusion December 20, 2022
- Released files reveal how FBI grilled Twitter December 20, 2022
- The Other Lab in Wuhan: The German-Chinese “Laboratory for Virus Research” December 20, 2022
- NYT, after deciding lockdowns are authoritarian and bad when China does them, now mildly terrified as Xi Jinping reopens & infections rise December 19, 2022
- 25 Peruvians Murdered in a Week of Intense Repression December 19, 2022
- January 6 committee recommends charges for Trump December 19, 2022
- Elevated Living Standards Contradict Climate Doomsayers December 19, 2022
- Will nuclear fusion power save us? December 19, 2022
- French energy crisis deepens – Bloomberg December 19, 2022
- Policy Implications Of The Energy Storage Conundrum December 19, 2022
- Qatar warns EU of consequences amid graft probe December 19, 2022
- Russia’s parallel imports soar – customs data December 19, 2022
- Putin and Modi deepen “privileged strategic partnership” despite Western pressure December 19, 2022
- DRS MCCULLOUGH & MALHOTRA: HOW THE COVID-19 VACCINES IMPACT THE HEART December 19, 2022
- Hospital Catches Fire After Ukrainian Troops Shell Donetsk – Mayor December 19, 2022
- The Great Overreaction December 18, 2022
- The Myth of Pandemic Preparedness December 18, 2022
OffGuardian
- WATCH: The Climate Change Gambit December 19, 2022
- A Howling December 19, 2022
- The Enlightenment & the Emancipation of Humanity December 18, 2022
Richie Allen
- Judge Rules Jokes About Chaining Staff To Desks Can Be Racist December 20, 2022
- Clarkson’s Meghan Markle Column Draws Thousands Of Complaints December 19, 2022
- Govt Urged To Set Up Health Disinformation Unit To Boost Vaccine Uptake December 19, 2022
- Musk Asks Twitter Users To Decide If He Should Step Down December 19, 2022
Consent Factory
- The Year of the Gaslighter December 18, 2022
If Americans Knew
- WATCH: O Little Town of Bethlehem, Palestine December 19, 2022
- Unholy days and nights in Bethlehem December 19, 2022
- As Twitter censorship is revealed, will Palestine remain canceled? December 18, 2022
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- More BBC Polar Bear Lies Exposed December 19, 2022
- No evidence for BBC claim that Churchill is simply getting too warm for polar bears December 19, 2022
- How Drax Are Maximising Their Subsidies December 18, 2022
- How To Build An Igloo December 18, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Reclaim The Net
- Truth Social launches direct messages December 19, 2022
- EU funds test of biometric payments from digital wallets December 19, 2022
- Democrats warn Meta not to rollback any “misinformation” policies December 19, 2022
- FBI tried to get Twitter to share account information without a warrant December 19, 2022
- Google introduces support for digital driver’s licenses, starting in Maryland December 19, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply