Quantas Pilot Alan Dana interview by Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg and Viviane Fischer
Stiftung Corona Ausschuss | December 12, 2022
Hier geht’s zum deutschen Stream:
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/Sitzung-134-Alan-Dana-Odysee-final:b
Guest:
Captain Alan Dana – former Jetstar pilot for Quantas
Dana was fired for refusing to get vaccinated.
He holds British, U.S. and Australian commercial airline transport licenses, including an FAA Accident Prevention.
Alan Dana has 35 years (23,000 flight hours) of flying experience and is a member of the Global Aviation Advocacy (GAA) Coalition.
Content:
About the court case of 50 Quantas employees fired for mandates.
About the increased sick leave that airlines are currently dealing with
and that many pilots are suffering from effects that could be linked to mRNA injections.
Evidence of pilots becoming increasingly unable to work while flying and about a
List of events that made the news. However, we can only speculate about the reasons….
Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-investigative-committee.com
Anonymous hints to the Corona Investigative Committee:
https://securewhistleblower.com
The Committees English Telegram channel:
https://t.me/CoronaInvestigativeCommittee
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
December 23, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Video | COVID-19 Vaccine, Human rights
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
The Weaponization of the WHO
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Lies, Damned Lies and Statistics: Manufacturing the Crisis
By Simon Elmer | Architects for Social Housing | January 27, 2021
It’s official. The UK now has the ‘highest COVID death-rate in the world’. To use a phrase repeatedly employed by our Government throughout this crisis to describe the new technologies and programmes of the UK biosecurity state, our national version of the global coronavirus pandemic is ‘world-beating’. In the UK, with only the 6th largest economy in the world, we’ve managed to beat even the epidemically obese USA, which as in most things leads the world in ‘COVID-19 deaths’, as well as the systemically impoverished Peru, which at one time combined the 6th strictest lockdown restrictions in the world with the highest mortality rate. However, although UK’s new pre-eminence has been headline-news in the mainstream media and retweeted across social media, a quick check shows that this only refers to the seven-day average of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the week before it was reported. In COVID-19 deaths per million of the population the UK (on 1,471 on 27 January) is still lagging behind Gibraltar (2,048), San Marino (1,913), Belgium (1,797), Slovenia (1,647) and the Czech Republic (1,473), and is closely followed by Italy (1,431) — although, if it’s any consolation to the COVID-faithful, we have a higher number of ‘COVID-19 deaths’ than all these countries.
I make no apology for writing flippantly about the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people, because it’s in precisely this manner that these deaths are being used by our governments and media, and I want to begin to challenge their cynical manipulation of the statistics by showing how easy it is to manufacture a ‘news story’. As always — although we appear to have forgotten it along with everything else we knew about the world in which we live — the old adage about ‘lies, damned lies and statistics’ holds true to this greatest of all lies, the manufacturing of the coronavirus crisis. What I want to do in this article, in contrast, is look at the figures for the mortality rates, places and causes of death in England in 2020 that are slowly being published by the Office for National Statistics in 2021, and discuss what they can tell us about what really happened last year. The figures aren’t conclusive, as the changes to disease taxonomy, protocols for filling in death certificates, criteria for recording deaths, and the flawed testing programme mean we’ll never know how many people actually died from COVID-19 in the UK in 2020; but if we analyse these figures accurately and in their context, it is possible to see some way through the deception to the reality they conceal. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,472 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,105,687 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on North Korea rejects ‘absurd’ U… brianharryaustralia on US Entry Into the Ukraine… jbthring on Russia reacts to Red Cross off… michael on US Entry Into the Ukraine… Pip on The Weaponization of the … aletho on The Weaponization of the … Sparrow on The Weaponization of the … Peter on The Fake ‘Tripledemic’ That Wa… Peter on Court Says No, Biden Cannot En… Pip on Ukraine’s War with Russia Has… Peter on Deutsche Bank: “A Certain Degr… Sparrow on The Weaponization of the …
Aletho News
- Quantas Pilot Alan Dana interview by Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg and Viviane Fischer December 23, 2022
- North Korea rejects ‘absurd’ US claim December 23, 2022
- FBI accuses ‘conspiracy theorists’ of weaponizing Twitter Files December 23, 2022
- What Is Crimson Contagion? December 22, 2022
- Hungary wants European Parliament dissolved December 22, 2022
- US Entry Into the Ukraine War? December 22, 2022
- Selling a war: How German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia December 22, 2022
- Ukraine’s War with Russia Has Nothing to Do With Freedom December 22, 2022
- Russia reacts to Red Cross office shelling in Donetsk December 22, 2022
- Olaf Scholz’s foreign policy manifesto in ‘Foreign Affairs’ magazine December 22, 2022
- UKRAINE WAR – WHAT NEXT? December 22, 2022
- U.S. Sanctions Are Killing Syrians and Are a Human Rights Violation December 22, 2022
- Kremlin assesses Zelensky-Biden meeting December 22, 2022
- Western sanctions prevent dozens of food shipments from reaching Iran December 22, 2022
- The Weaponization of the WHO December 22, 2022
- The Fake ‘Tripledemic’ That Was 90% RSV and Almost Zero COVID-19 December 21, 2022
- How Suspicious is it That U.S. Intelligence Spotted the Coronavirus in Wuhan Weeks Before China Did? December 21, 2022
- Court Says No, Biden Cannot Enforce Vaccine Mandates For Federal Contractors December 21, 2022
OffGuardian
- Arise, AstraZeneca! December 23, 2022
- False Profits December 22, 2022
- One hundred years of cattle-tagging December 21, 2022
Richie Allen
- Trump Supporting Anti-Abortion Priest Defrocked By The Vatican December 20, 2022
- Judge Rules Jokes About Chaining Staff To Desks Can Be Racist December 20, 2022
- Clarkson’s Meghan Markle Column Draws Thousands Of Complaints December 19, 2022
- Govt Urged To Set Up Health Disinformation Unit To Boost Vaccine Uptake December 19, 2022
Consent Factory
- The Year of the Gaslighter December 18, 2022
If Americans Knew
- Two Palestinian cancer patients die of Israeli medical neglect December 21, 2022
- WATCH: O Little Town of Bethlehem, Palestine December 19, 2022
- Unholy days and nights in Bethlehem December 19, 2022
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Turtles Must Go North To Survive December 22, 2022
- Fusion Power Breakthrough? Don’t Count On It December 22, 2022
- Climate Change does not cause bushfires | Dr. Bjorn Lomborg December 22, 2022
- OFGEM Authorise Brown Outs December 20, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Reclaim The Net
- Eufy responds to criticism of its “no cloud” privacy controversy December 23, 2022
- TikTok spied on US journalists and other US users, monitored their location December 22, 2022
- Lawmakers push back against FBI facial recognition tech December 22, 2022
- New report shows extent of Apple’s censorship for China and Russia’s governments December 22, 2022
- FBI responds to Twitter censorship allegations, blames “conspiracy theorists” and “misinformation” December 22, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply