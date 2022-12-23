Aletho News

Quantas Pilot Alan Dana interview by Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg and Viviane Fischer

Stiftung Corona Ausschuss | December 12, 2022

Hier geht’s zum deutschen Stream:
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/Sitzung-134-Alan-Dana-Odysee-final:b

Guest:
Captain Alan Dana – former Jetstar pilot for Quantas
Dana was fired for refusing to get vaccinated.
He holds British, U.S. and Australian commercial airline transport licenses, including an FAA Accident Prevention.
Alan Dana has 35 years (23,000 flight hours) of flying experience and is a member of the Global Aviation Advocacy (GAA) Coalition.

Content:
About the court case of 50 Quantas employees fired for mandates.

About the increased sick leave that airlines are currently dealing with
and that many pilots are suffering from effects that could be linked to mRNA injections.
Evidence of pilots becoming increasingly unable to work while flying and about a
List of events that made the news. However, we can only speculate about the reasons….

Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-investigative-committee.com

Anonymous hints to the Corona Investigative Committee:
https://securewhistleblower.com

The Committees English Telegram channel:
https://t.me/CoronaInvestigativeCommittee

December 23, 2022 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Video | ,

