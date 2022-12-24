O Little Town of Bethlehem, Palestine
If Americans Knew
All the clips in this video took place in Bethlehem (see the sources below). Bethlehem is in the Palestinian West Bank, which has been under Israeli occupation since 1967. It is encircled by a wall erected by Israel in 2002. All entrances and exits are controlled by armed Israeli soldiers. Israeli forces regularly invade the area, beating and abducting residents – see https://israelpalestinenews.org/unhol… and https://imemc.org/article/category/re… Israeli forces sometimes kill them, including prominent Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu-Akleh, from a Christian family from Bethlehem. See https://israelpalestinenews.org/shire… and https://israelpalestinenews.org/?s=sh…
For other deaths see https://israelpalestinetimeline.org/
Due to the influence of the Israel lobby, U.S. taxpayers give Israel over $10 million per day – see https://ifamericansknew.org/stat/usai…
The churches shown at the end of the video are the Church of the Nativity and Christmas Lutheran Church in Bethlehem. Please donate so we can continue to give Americans the facts on this issue.
We are an American 501c3 nonprofit so donations are fully tax deductible. https://ifamericansknew.org/about_us/…
