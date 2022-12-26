Aletho News

Fusion Power Breakthrough? Don’t Count On It

StevenKrivit – December 21, 2022

This video explains:

1. The actual device input energy that the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory omitted in its December 2022 announcement.

2. The real-world significance of fusion ignition/scientific breakeven.

3. The gap between the ignition result and the energy needed for device breakeven.

4. The extremely brief duration of the fusion reaction.

5. Why the claims that fusion is an “unlimited, abundant” source of energy are not true.

6. That one of the two required fuels for most nuclear fusion concepts does not exist.

7. That there currently are no good ways to make tritium.

8. Visually, how far away this fusion device is from becoming a practical source of energy.

National Ignition Facility — Recommended Reading and Viewing https://news.newenergytimes.net/nif/

Credit for the visual concept for the diagram: David Kramer.

  1. Seriously, I’m 73 years of age, and have heard.read, watched countless videos of claimed fusion break thru’s for the entire period of my life, and guess what, not one has yet been proven to be feasable. Not a one.

    Comment by Eddy Schmid | December 26, 2022 | Reply


