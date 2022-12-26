Fusion Power Breakthrough? Don’t Count On It

This video explains:

1. The actual device input energy that the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory omitted in its December 2022 announcement.

2. The real-world significance of fusion ignition/scientific breakeven.

3. The gap between the ignition result and the energy needed for device breakeven.

4. The extremely brief duration of the fusion reaction.

5. Why the claims that fusion is an “unlimited, abundant” source of energy are not true.

6. That one of the two required fuels for most nuclear fusion concepts does not exist.

7. That there currently are no good ways to make tritium.

8. Visually, how far away this fusion device is from becoming a practical source of energy.

National Ignition Facility — Recommended Reading and Viewing https://news.newenergytimes.net/nif/

Credit for the visual concept for the diagram: David Kramer.