Ukraine to hike transit fees for Russian oil to EU – Transneft
RT | December 27, 2022
Ukraine will raise transit fees for Russian oil running via the Druzhba pipeline through its territory to the EU on January 1, Russian oil exporter Transneft announced on its website on Monday.
It is expected that Kiev will increase tariffs for transporting crude to Hungary and Slovakia by €2.10 per ton to €13.60 ($13.90), bringing the total hike to 18.3%.
In November, Bloomberg reported that Ukraine was mulling a tariff hike on Russian oil transit starting next year, citing a letter from Ukrtransnafta, the operator of Ukraine’s oil pipeline network. The Ukrainian operator had attributed the need for the price hike to the “continued destruction of Ukrainian energy infrastructure” which had resulted in “a significant shortage of electricity, an increase in its costs, a shortage of fuel, and spare parts.”
Transneft spokesman Igor Demin confirmed to the Russian media that the company had received the letter and was studying it.
Ukrainian oil transit fees have already been raised twice this year. The last hike in April reportedly brought the total increase to 51% on an annual basis.
Druzhba, one of the longest pipeline networks in the world, carries crude some 4,000 km from Russia to refineries in the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.
December 27, 2022
From the Archives
U.N. Predicts Disaster if Global Warming Not Checked (1989 article)
Kind of like the “Winter of Illness and Death”
By Igor Chudov | December 26, 2022
Let’s appreciate how lucky we all are:
- We are having a great holiday season.
- We did not die last year in the “Winter of Illness and Death for the Unvaccinated.”
- We did not die of overheating, starvation, dust bowl, and massive ocean flooding that was supposed to kill or displace us by 2019.
Let’s talk about the last point: a 1989 AP article explains that the UN predicted a global climate disaster that was supposed to happen within 30 years, so by 2019.
The article is terrifying to read. … continue
