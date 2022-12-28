Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Top White House Covid Advisor Admits: ‘No Study in the World Shows Masks Work’

Infowars | December 28, 2022

A viral video features top White House Covid adviser Dr. Ashish Jha admitting there are no studies that show face masks work.

“There’s no study in the world that shows that masks work that well,” Jha told The Philadelphia Inquirer earlier this month.

“So you’re never going to get the kind of benefit from mandatory year-round masking as you would from making substantial improvements in indoor air quality, plus it’s a lot easier to implement as well,” he continued. “So this is an area where we’re doing a lot and trying to really encourage people to use the resources they have to make those investments and start really improving ventilation filtration in buildings.”

Despite his admission, Dr. Jha and other top Covid advisers have previously advocated for masking.

Jha’s vacillation on whether masks work parallels with NIAID Director Anthony Fauci’s own back-and-forth remarks on masks, which he initially claimed do not work.

Jha has previously been criticized for giving Americans shady medical advice encouraging them to take both flu and Covid-19 jabs at the same time, saying, “That’s why God gave you two arms.”

Despite their questionable efficacy, many places around the country are once again considering implementing mandatory face mask policies.

December 28, 2022 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Science and Pseudo-Science | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »

%d bloggers like this: