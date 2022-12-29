Yemen: Despite truce, Saudi-led coalition killed, injured 900 civilians since April
MEMO | December 29, 2022
More than 900 civilians have been killed and injured by the Saudi-led coalition’s missile strikes in Yemen’s border district of Shada, west of Saada governorate, since the signing of the UN armistice agreement in early April, Abdullah Musraa, the director of the hospital in Razih Al-Rifi said.
Musraa added that since the beginning of the truce Razih Hospital has received 111 dead civilians and 796 wounded, including African immigrants, Al-Mayadeen reported, citing the Houthi-controlled official news agency SABA.
He noted that nothing has changed in the behaviour of the Saudi regime since the signing of the UN humanitarian and military truce.
Musraa stressed that the border areas in Saada governorate are witnessing a continuous escalation by the Saudi-led coalition with the bombing of homes, farms and public and private property, according to Al-Mayadeen.
He added that many cases were transferred to other hospitals across the governorate and the capital, Sanaa, as Razih Hospital could not keep up with the demand or provide the necessary services for critical cases.
A truce was agreed on 2 April between the Saudi-led alliance and the Houthis. It was extended twice for two months, however, the second extension ended on 2 October.
Since then, fighting has resumed. The UN has failed to reach an agreement to reinstate the ceasefire.
December 29, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Illegal Occupation, Militarism, War Crimes | Saudi Arabia, Yemen
The great Aids scam – a dry run for Covid
By James Delingpole | TCW Defending Freedom | March 25, 2022
IF YOU are British and of a certain age, you’ll remember the doomily portentous 1986/7 Aids warning campaign promoted by the UK government.
The slogan ran ‘Aids: Don’t Die of Ignorance.’
Here’s the most memorable ad. It featured the gravelly voice of John Hurt warning: ‘There is now a danger that has become a threat to us all. It is a deadly disease and there is no known cure. The virus can be passed during sexual intercourse with an infected person. Anyone can get it, man or woman. So far it has been confined to small groups. But it’s spreading . . . so protect yourself.’
I remember it well because I was at exactly the right age – early twenties – for it to mess up my sex life. It didn’t kill sexual activity, quite. But it definitely put a dampener on it. You still did the deed, when you could find a willing partner. But you worried about it afterwards especially if, like me, you had hypochondriacal tendencies. Clearly there was a serious risk: there had to be! Why else would the government spend millions on this lavish, in-your-face campaign if Aids wasn’t a major problem?
But it wasn’t. Every word of that campaign was either a lie, an exaggeration or a misdirection. ‘Don’t die of ignorance!’ it declared. Yet ignorance was exactly what it was promoting.
How do I know this? Well, it has been a long, long journey. … continue
Aletho News
- US study reveals economic cost of Covid-era school closures December 29, 2022
- Hamas criticises ‘biased’, ‘contradictory’ EU resolution on two-state solution December 29, 2022
- The price of betraying Palestine: Moroccans challenge normalisation with Israel December 29, 2022
- Yemen: Despite truce, Saudi-led coalition killed, injured 900 civilians since April December 29, 2022
- NYC electric garbage truck plans hit wall after trucks “conked out” plowing snow for just four hours December 29, 2022
- Moscow ‘outraged’ by crackdown on Russian media abroad December 29, 2022
- Zelensky to meet Klaus Schwab at the WEF in Davos December 29, 2022
- Demographic expert warns Ukraine will experience “catastrophic drop” in birth rate December 29, 2022
- Belarus shoots down Ukrainian missile – MOD December 29, 2022
- Eighteen UK doctors speak out about covid vaccine concerns December 29, 2022
- Vaccine Failure a Major Determinant of Measles and Pertussis Outbreaks December 28, 2022
- The (Covid) Law is an Ass – No Jab, No Job December 28, 2022
- Top White House Covid Advisor Admits: ‘No Study in the World Shows Masks Work’ December 28, 2022
- No rise in temps or rainfall in Bangladesh for 100 years, despite alarmists pointing to it as ‘canary in the coalmine’ December 28, 2022
- Germany’s Public Television Suggests Bathing Once A Week Would Be Beneficial December 28, 2022
- Russia to provide Iran with dozens of Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets ‘in near future’ December 28, 2022
- US Patriot Missiles in Ukraine: A Desperate & Dangerous Escalation December 28, 2022
- The American Colony Called Germany December 28, 2022
