Zelensky to meet Klaus Schwab at the WEF in Davos
Free West Media | December 29, 2022
When the World Economic Forum (WEF) starts again in Davos next January, Vladimir Zelensky will be present too. He hopes to secure funding for the reconstruction of Ukraine.
Zelensky has already confirmed his participation. His government is currently preparing for the illustrious meeting in Davos, the President reported.
Among other things, another meeting is planned with the CEO of BlackRock, Larry Fink, with whom Zelensky has already exchanged views on post-war reconstruction in Ukraine.
“Specialists of this company are already helping Ukraine to structure the fund for the reconstruction of our country,” said Zelensky, who had a video call with Fink in September.
Zelensky did not reveal whether he would take part in person or virtually at the WEF from January 16 to 20.
Since May 2022, the forum has been all about the Ukraine war. In his welcome speech at the time, WEF founder and chairman Klaus Schwab described it as a “turning point in history” that “will reshape our political and economic landscape in the years to come”.
From the Archives
The great Aids scam – a dry run for Covid
By James Delingpole | TCW Defending Freedom | March 25, 2022
IF YOU are British and of a certain age, you’ll remember the doomily portentous 1986/7 Aids warning campaign promoted by the UK government.
The slogan ran ‘Aids: Don’t Die of Ignorance.’
Here’s the most memorable ad. It featured the gravelly voice of John Hurt warning: ‘There is now a danger that has become a threat to us all. It is a deadly disease and there is no known cure. The virus can be passed during sexual intercourse with an infected person. Anyone can get it, man or woman. So far it has been confined to small groups. But it’s spreading . . . so protect yourself.’
I remember it well because I was at exactly the right age – early twenties – for it to mess up my sex life. It didn’t kill sexual activity, quite. But it definitely put a dampener on it. You still did the deed, when you could find a willing partner. But you worried about it afterwards especially if, like me, you had hypochondriacal tendencies. Clearly there was a serious risk: there had to be! Why else would the government spend millions on this lavish, in-your-face campaign if Aids wasn’t a major problem?
But it wasn’t. Every word of that campaign was either a lie, an exaggeration or a misdirection. ‘Don’t die of ignorance!’ it declared. Yet ignorance was exactly what it was promoting.
How do I know this? Well, it has been a long, long journey. … continue
Aletho News
- Moscow ‘outraged’ by crackdown on Russian media abroad December 29, 2022
- Zelensky to meet Klaus Schwab at the WEF in Davos December 29, 2022
- Demographic expert warns Ukraine will experience “catastrophic drop” in birth rate December 29, 2022
- Belarus shoots down Ukrainian missile – MOD December 29, 2022
- Eighteen UK doctors speak out about covid vaccine concerns December 29, 2022
- Vaccine Failure a Major Determinant of Measles and Pertussis Outbreaks December 28, 2022
- The (Covid) Law is an Ass – No Jab, No Job December 28, 2022
- Top White House Covid Advisor Admits: ‘No Study in the World Shows Masks Work’ December 28, 2022
- No rise in temps or rainfall in Bangladesh for 100 years, despite alarmists pointing to it as ‘canary in the coalmine’ December 28, 2022
- Germany’s Public Television Suggests Bathing Once A Week Would Be Beneficial December 28, 2022
- Russia to provide Iran with dozens of Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets ‘in near future’ December 28, 2022
- US Patriot Missiles in Ukraine: A Desperate & Dangerous Escalation December 28, 2022
- The American Colony Called Germany December 28, 2022
- Twitter lawyer Jim Baker wanted to know why Trump wasn’t censored for tweet saying “don’t fear Covid” December 28, 2022
- Protests expand against SDF and US occupation in Syria December 27, 2022
- How Much of Science Is Reproducible? December 27, 2022
- Powering up the WHO: be alert and alarmed December 27, 2022
- Ban on Orthodox patriarch ‘disgrace’ for West – Serbian president December 27, 2022
