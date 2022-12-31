Profit over Population Health – Aseem Malhotra
Ivor Cummins | April 15, 2018
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
December 31, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | European Union, UK
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Insane Propaganda – Hotez’s Shocking Stuff!
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Film Review
Nothing New Under the Sun
VAXXED: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe. Directed by Andy Wakefield and produced by Del Bigtree
Review by John Leake | Courageous Discourse | December 28, 2022
Imagine that you and your spouse have a 14-month-old baby in excellent health. Your child is perfectly responsive to mother and father. His cognitive and social development has hit all milestones. He then receives an MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) combination vaccine. A few hours later he is struck with high fever, seizures, and severe gastrointestinal distress.
You call your pediatrician, who explains that, per the CDC, “There is a small increased risk for febrile seizures after MMR vaccines.” The pediatrician assures you the seizures will soon pass and your baby will be fine. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,473 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,117,357 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Balthasar Gerards on Jane Goodall isn’t a kin… tonytran2015 on Report: Israel demolished 950… Peter on House Republicans plan committ… raggs12 on House Republicans plan committ… aletho on Report: Israel demolished 950… tonytran2015 on Report: Israel demolished 950… tonytran2015 on Report: Israel demolished 950… they on Lavrov’s interview with the Gr… Peter on Nothing New Under the Sun brianharryaustralia on Ankara willing to withdraw fro… Thomas L Simpson on Nothing New Under the Sun Ebenezer on US government funds research o…
Aletho News
- Profit over Population Health – Aseem Malhotra December 31, 2022
- Jane Goodall isn’t a kindly grandmother; she’s a promoter of eugenics and a global population of 450 million December 31, 2022
- House Republicans plan committee on “weaponization of the federal government” after FBI censorship revelations December 30, 2022
- Gross distortion of facts on Mahsa Amini’s death in Western media December 30, 2022
- Ankara willing to withdraw from Syria if ‘stability’ is reached: Turkish FM December 30, 2022
- South Caucasus: A battle of wills and corridors December 30, 2022
- Lavrov’s interview with the Great Game programme, December 28, 2022 December 30, 2022
- Top German general calls for an end to Ukraine war December 30, 2022
- ‘Russia warned NATO leaders about expansion in 2001’ December 30, 2022
- Over 3,000 Killed Civilians Found in Mariupol: Russian Investigative Committee December 30, 2022
- Report: Israel demolished 950 Palestinian homes in 2022 December 30, 2022
- Nothing New Under the Sun December 30, 2022
- Insane Propaganda – Hotez’s Shocking Stuff! December 30, 2022
- Ukraine adopts restrictive media law December 30, 2022
- US government funds research on correcting “false beliefs” December 30, 2022
- US study reveals economic cost of Covid-era school closures December 29, 2022
- Hamas criticises ‘biased’, ‘contradictory’ EU resolution on two-state solution December 29, 2022
- The price of betraying Palestine: Moroccans challenge normalisation with Israel December 29, 2022
OffGuardian
- The Day the Music Died December 31, 2022
- Tiptoe through the missile-toe December 30, 2022
- Covid “Vaccines”: Why is the MHRA Lying About Adverse Effects? December 30, 2022
Richie Allen
- Christmas Morning Melodies December 25, 2022
- Trump Supporting Anti-Abortion Priest Defrocked By The Vatican December 20, 2022
- Judge Rules Jokes About Chaining Staff To Desks Can Be Racist December 20, 2022
- Clarkson’s Meghan Markle Column Draws Thousands Of Complaints December 19, 2022
Consent Factory
- The Year of the Gaslighter December 18, 2022
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- New Laws For EV Home Chargers December 30, 2022
- Donations by Credit Card December 30, 2022
- BBC’s Fake Worst Drought In China Claim December 29, 2022
- UK Weather Extremes Always Were The Norm, National Trust! December 29, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Reclaim The Net
- The media starts to admit Covid surveillance tools are playing into the hands of governments December 31, 2022
- Zelensky gives his government powers to restrict media, block websites, order Big Tech to censor December 30, 2022
- Lawmakers to investigate US’ use of spyware tools December 30, 2022
- House Republicans plan committee on “weaponization of the federal government” after FBI censorship revelations December 30, 2022
- WEF plans to issue guardrails on Metaverse creation December 30, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply