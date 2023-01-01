Let’s Emancipate Ourselves From Mental Slavery In 2023

In 2023, I have resolved to be especially curious and open minded and I’m trusting you may wish to join me! Where signposts say “Go this way” we’ll be exploring the other way, where television presenters say “Look over here” we’ll be looking over there, and where people have been labelled “conspiracy theorists” we will be hearing them out with an open mind. This desire to investigate the contrary is not for the sake of being contrarian but stems from the profound realisation over the past three years that all is not as it seems.

Fact is, if we have been fed a pack of lies about a deadly pandemic, what other lies have we been sold?

It’s with much gratitude to Covid-19 that our eyes have been opened – so let’s keep them open and seize the opportunity to free our minds in 2023, by exploring what’s been kept from us no matter how dark the matter. It is only by shining our torches into the hidden recesses of control that we can truly emancipate ourselves and ensure that what just happened never happens again.

Now, with eyes wide open it is apparent that fear and dependency have been cultivated by corrupt leaders to relieve us of our most valuable possession: our free will.

We’ve been encouraged not to look to our elders and ancestors for their learned wisdom, not to look to Mother Nature for healing, not to seek answers in the movement of our heavens, not to see our common humanity, and not to use our intuition to seek the truth. Wars are started that never benefit the people they are supposed to liberate, and atrocities are performed in the name of democracy and freedom. Globalist propaganda has positioned injections as the only route to maintaining health, and toxic drugs are plied for cancer, diabetes, and heart disease by fearful health professionals within a captured “health” system. The word ‘safety’ is the excuse for the incremental violation of our inalienable rights and it all stops when we say a firm “No”. As Bob Marley sang, only we can free our minds.

For longer than we may like to admit, we have been living in a world with fixed perceptions propagated by official authorities and shaped by billionaires and supra-national organisations. Many of us are only just realising that we’ve been told what to believe, and allowed those at the top of the power hierarchy to determine what is ‘good’ for us and what is ‘bad’, what we need to know and what we don’t. Whatever they deem not necessary for us to know is called a “conspiracy theory”.

So, for 2023…

Let’s not feel down about the nasty plans emanating from a bunch of megalomaniacs and eugenicists.

Yes, they want to control us, yes, they want to change us, yes, they want to own us, and yes, they want to play God. In 2023, they will be escalating their plans as they attempt to manifest their New World Order. Expect a reveal of their one world government in the form of the new Conference of Parties, along with a relentless schedule of injections, tags and surveillance of all creatures, especially us, from birth to death.

But do not despair. Armed with curiosity and wide eyed, there is reason to be optimistic about what 2023 holds. We see them now, and knowledge is power.

In 2023, we are taking our power back. They can forget their one world government. We are creating a Better Way.

Thus, in 2023 let’s all commit to returning ourselves to optimal health and full power. We are not the tired, fearful and flaccid specimens to be locked in cages that they are training us to be – generators and consumers of despair, degeneracy and horror – “hackable animals” glued to screens to receive our daily dose of junk. To the contrary, we are inquisitive, courageous and spirited men and women who are capable of great acts of love and kindness, and who can achieve anything when we set our hearts to it.

Please join me and the team on our 2023 journey of discovery, exploring all the things that have been kept hidden from us or deemed taboo. Knowledge censored and denigrated by the hierarchy in the name of science and safety will be examined as we decide for ourselves what is true and what is false, and we enjoy rendering and questioning the unknown – which is infinite. We will no longer exist in a cell, reading the permitted writing on the walls, accepting reductionist theories and limiting beliefs of us and the universe. We will entertain old and new theories and facilitate the discovery of genius.

What does a Better Way look like in 2023?

A better way will be expressed by a unified global effort to highlight and promote positive initiatives around the world that further health, freedom and sovereignty.

When we unite with others so that we may complement and aid one another and thereby hold together against the mad megalomaniacs of this world, we are co-creating a Better Way.

If ever in doubt about what constitutes a Better Way, let’s ask ourselves how a particular thought, action or communication makes us feel and relinquish those practices that no longer serve us, that keep us in mental slavery. Let’s amplify the positives and turn our backs on dystopia, and let’s harness the full power of our collective intuition. As Terrence McKenna said, “Intuition is the most powerful epistemic tool we have”. I say, intuition manifests good always.

Wishing you all an abundant, inquisitive and intuitive 2023.