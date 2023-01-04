Public Health Obligation to Disclose Cause of Cardiac Arrest and Sudden Death

Last night on Tucker Carlson Tonight (FOX News) I told America that there is a building public health obligation to disclose what happened in a case of cardiac arrest and sudden death when it is unexpected with no antecedent disease.

I walked Tucker through the differential diagnosis and concluded that in the case of Damar Hamlin, that COVID-19 vaccine-induced subclinical myocarditis and then arrhythmic cardiac arrest on the field was at the top of the list.

Tucker said that’s “fair.”

I think it’s more than fair since the NFL had a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, as did the military, many corporations, universities, and schools. If an EUA vaccine is mandated, then those who have imposed this product on their players, employees, and students have an ethical public health obligation to tell the world what has happened as a result of the mandate and help all those impacted brace for what could happen next.

Damar Hamlin is not just another “unexplained sudden adult death syndrome” case. It was “prime time” for the NFL and now “truth time” for the family, Buffalo Bills doctors, and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center staff.

Did he take the vaccine, brand, and doses given?

Is the clinical evaluation consistent with COVID-19 vaccine induced subclinical myocardits and resuscitated cardiac arrest?

If not, what is the proven cause of his calamity (hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, anomalous coronary arteries, catecholaminergic ventricular tachycardia, long QT syndrome, Brugada syndrome, Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, pulmonary embolus, spinal cord/intracranial injury, etc.).

I anticipate Hamlin will neurologically recover and come off the mechanical ventilator, so it is possible that the moral obligation of disclosure will be in his hands at some point in the future. Likely is NFL career has ended, an ICD will be implanted, but a new mission in public health may lie in front of him.

We pray for his swift and full recovery in the hands of excellent medical staff and the support of his family and team.