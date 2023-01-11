Such an Odd Coincidence

Aletho News

By Paul Joseph Watson | Summit News | January 10, 2023

A story promoted by the NHS about a woman who was hospitalized with flu and regrets not getting the vaccine turned out to be a nurse who has previously appeared in hospital PR photo shoots.

Just a coincidence, I’m sure.

