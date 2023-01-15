Authorities want to grab/jab our kids and are trying to legalize 11 year old vaccine consent
It was beaten down in DC but that did not stop these criminals
By Meryl Nass | January 15, 2023
I have the documents showing that kids in Philadelphia, San Francisco and Kings County, WA were given COVID vaccines without parental permission. I have been told this happened elsewhere. So the perps are doing what makes sense for them: trying to legalize the process so they can’t be penalized for this crime.
Why are their efforts so focused on HS and college kids? To give kids access? ‘Access’ my A—-ss.
The age of ‘self-consent’ was lowered to 11 from 12 by Philadelphia’s health authorities. Presumably CDC came up with this brilliant idea.
Now, In order to give itself cover regarding the fig leaf that children can in fact provide a legal informed consent without a parent or guardian, the Health Commissioner of Philadelphia, PA claimed that handing a totally inadequate EUA “Fact Sheet” to an 11 year old at the time of vaccination would substitute for informed consent.
However, we know that the Fact Sheets that were used in lieu of a package insert omitted known information on health risks of the vaccine and incorrectly stated the benefits of the vaccine. So how could there be informed consent?
WHEREAS, on April 21, 2021, the Health Commissioner issued an Emergency Order
Concerning COVID-19 Vaccine Information Statements, which clarified that an FDA-issued COVID-19 Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers is an appropriate substitute for a VIS for purposes of Section 4 of the Board of Health’s Regulations Governing the Immunization and Treatment of Newborns, Children, and Adolescents; and
WHEREAS, on May 10, 2021, the FDA authorized a COVID vaccine for use in people twelve years of age or older pursuant to an EUA; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Health hereby reaffirms, consistent with Section 4 of its Regulations Governing the Immunization and Treatment of Newborns, Children, and Adolescents, that minors eleven (11) years of age and older are typically capable of providing informed consent on their own behalf to be vaccinated for a reportable disease, subject to a vaccine provider’s individual determination that the minor is able to and does provide such informed consent, and the Board hereby clarifies that an FDA-issued COVID-19 Fact Sheet for Recipients and
Caregivers is an appropriate substitute for a VIS; and
NOW, THEREFORE, the Board of Health hereby adopts the following emergency regulation, effective upon delivery to the Department of Records, while the remaining procedures and formalities of Section 8-407 are followed to promulgate this as a formal regulation:
Section 1. Temporary Emergency Supplement to Board of Health Regulations
Governing the Immunization and Treatment of Newborns, Children, and
Adolescents
With respect to a minor eleven (11) years of age or older, the Emergency Use
Authorization Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers for a COVID-19 vaccine authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in persons of the age of the vaccine recipient, if and when such an authorization exists, may be provided for the purposes of Section 4 of the Board of Health’s Regulations Governing the Immunization and Treatment of Newborns, Children, and Adolescents, when a Vaccine Information Statement does not exist for the COVID-19 vaccine being administered…
https://vax.phila.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/BOH-reg-VIS-substitution-1-2.pdf
