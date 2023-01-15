Authorities want to grab/jab our kids and are trying to legalize 11 year old vaccine consent

It was beaten down in DC but that did not stop these criminals

I have the documents showing that kids in Philadelphia, San Francisco and Kings County, WA were given COVID vaccines without parental permission. I have been told this happened elsewhere. So the perps are doing what makes sense for them: trying to legalize the process so they can’t be penalized for this crime.

Why are their efforts so focused on HS and college kids? To give kids access? ‘Access’ my A—-ss.

The age of ‘self-consent’ was lowered to 11 from 12 by Philadelphia’s health authorities. Presumably CDC came up with this brilliant idea.

Now, In order to give itself cover regarding the fig leaf that children can in fact provide a legal informed consent without a parent or guardian, the Health Commissioner of Philadelphia, PA claimed that handing a totally inadequate EUA “Fact Sheet” to an 11 year old at the time of vaccination would substitute for informed consent.

However, we know that the Fact Sheets that were used in lieu of a package insert omitted known information on health risks of the vaccine and incorrectly stated the benefits of the vaccine. So how could there be informed consent?