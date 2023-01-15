Evidence on pfizer pfunnybusiness continues to mount
The time to proclaim pfraud throw the vaxx companies under the bus approaches
by el gato malo – bad cattitude – january 13, 2023
you gotta hand it to the project veritas gang, their investigative journos get the goods.
back in 2021 they managed this interview.
meet chris croce, pfizer “senior associate scientist” and doubtless “recipient of some serious stink eye around the watercooler” blabbermouth.
according to señor chris:
- myocarditis is a concern from the vaxx, especially for younger people
- and they “are looking into” why
- they just sent 3000 patients’ samples for testing for elevated troponin levels (a marker associated with heart attacks)
- has no idea “what it looks like” as they do not have data back yet
- hopefully, it’s good because if it’s bad, that might “pull something from the market”
goodness!
has anyone ever seen this data?
because i certainly have not.
odd.
but then … continue
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
January 15, 2023 - Posted by aletho | Deception, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video, War Crimes | COVID-19 Vaccine, United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Elementally Evil Institutions
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
‘The Catastrophic Impact of Covid Forced Societal Lockdowns’
Written 2.3 years ago by Drs. Paul Alexander, Peter McCullough, Harvey Risch, Howard Tenenbaum, Ramin Oskoui, Parvez Dara, Mr. N. Alexander
Dr. Paul Alexander:
I share this op-ed for it was prescient at the time and we were writing lots and hammering on the lockdowns and school closures and just the sheer lockdown lunacy. This was when lockdowns were at the peak and causing deaths. Tenenbaum and Parvez Dara and myself were writing yet getting pushed by Oskoui, Risch, and McCullough to write and shape the debate and they helped me shape the content.
I have been told this op-ed, the extent and depth we went to, set the stage for others writing and stepping up. Today I look back and am very happy we lay it in stone back then!
I wanted you to read the words and understand how ahead of the game we were and how cutting we were and we were punishing. I was hammering even when in Trump administration. I would even say that the only folk with us then was Dr. Scott Atlas (really the first anti-lockdowner) and I would say Berenson and Ivor, Kulldorff, Gupta, and Bhattacharya. I cannot omit them. I would say we were hammering from about June 2020. I have been thrilled to know all these people and to have worked with them, especially Ladapo and Urso at that time.
Op-ed begins below — and we shopped this around for months before anyone would take it, cowards!, but not Jeff Tucker… continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,476 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,142,450 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Balthasar Gerards on Top LNG Producer Qatar Predict… Balthasar Gerards on Electric car makers put the br… brianharryaustralia on WHO Proposals Could Strip Nati… Bill Francis on Autopsy Series after COVID-19… Bill Francis on Pro-mask propaganda cranks up… Bill Francis on New Zealand is attempting to p… Peter on Electric car makers put the br… Peter on NATO’s Ominous Tank Orders for… Peter on Who designed global guidelines… brianharryaustralia on Kentucky Dem Suggests Biden Be… an on Will Japan and India become pe… curmudgeon49 on Moscow: Sweden’s Refusal to Sh…
Aletho News
- Turtles All the Way Down: Vaccine Science and Myth January 15, 2023
- Evidence on pfizer pfunnybusiness continues to mount January 15, 2023
- Kentucky Dem Suggests Biden Be Impeached for War Crimes in Ukraine January 14, 2023
- Who designed global guidelines for puberty blockers? January 14, 2023
- New Zealand is attempting to pass a Bill that will restrict and prohibit the use of natural health products January 14, 2023
- Pro-mask propaganda cranks up a couple of notches January 14, 2023
- Autopsy Series after COVID-19 Vaccination January 14, 2023
- Will Japan and India become permanent members of the UN Security Council? January 14, 2023
- Betrayed by a friend – French historian outlines German-US dilemma January 14, 2023
- NATO’s Ominous Tank Orders for Ukraine… The Historic Spots of a Leopard January 14, 2023
- Electric car makers put the brakes on UK production because they are too expensive to sell January 14, 2023
- European Steel Industry Facing Potential Collapse January 14, 2023
- Almost all Hungarians oppose sanctions on Russia – survey January 14, 2023
- Top LNG Producer Qatar Predicts Return of Russian Gas to European Market Within Five Years January 14, 2023
- ‘The Catastrophic Impact of Covid Forced Societal Lockdowns’ January 14, 2023
- Elementally Evil Institutions January 14, 2023
- Moscow: Sweden’s Refusal to Share Nord Stream Findings Suggests They’re ‘Hiding Something’ January 14, 2023
- CHD Defeats NY State Healthcare Workers COVID Mandate! January 14, 2023
OffGuardian
- AUDIO: Kit Knightly & Jesse Zurawell on what’s in store for 2023 January 14, 2023
- Right or Wrong, I am Sticking with What I Believe January 14, 2023
- Tangled webs and minions January 13, 2023
Richie Allen
- Cash Comeback As Households Use Physical Money For Budgeting. January 12, 2023
- American Uni Removes the Word “Field” Claiming It Is Racist January 12, 2023
- School Bans Hugs & Handshakes To Prepare Pupils For Employment January 11, 2023
- Excess Deaths Worst Since 1951 But Don’t Mention The V Word January 11, 2023
Consent Factory
- The Mother of All Limited Hangouts January 11, 2023
If Americans Knew
- Palestinian, 19, Dies From Wounds Suffered in Jenin January 14, 2023
- I once ran Human Rights Watch. Harvard blocked my fellowship over Israel January 13, 2023
- Invading Israeli forces kill 5 Palestinians in West Bank January 13, 2023
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Electric car makers put the brakes on UK production because they are too expensive to sell January 13, 2023
- Chris Skidmore’s Rubber Stamp Of Net Zero January 13, 2023
- New gas boilers could be banned within a decade January 13, 2023
- European Steel Industry Facing Potential Collapse January 13, 2023
No Tricks Zone
Reclaim The Net
- Rep. Ken Buck says Google is the “greatest threat to speech in the market” January 15, 2023
- Rep. Adam Schiff’s staffers repeatedly asked Twitter to censor memes January 15, 2023
- Brazilian prosecutors investigate major broadcaster, pro-Bolsonaro journalists fired, passports seized January 14, 2023
- Keyword warrants are challenged in Colorado January 14, 2023
- Politicians and commentators are blocked online in Brazil after censorship order targets Bolsonaro support January 14, 2023
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply