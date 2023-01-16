WHO Sneak Attack
CHD.TV: “This is the big one. They’re going for broke… I think we may only have potentially until May before one or both of these documents gets voted on” — Meryl Nass, M.D. and James Corbett continue their discussion on the WHO’s proposed International Health Regulation Amendments + potentially legally-binding ‘Zero Draft Treaty’ currently being drawn up in secret meetings behind closed doors. As the WHO touts the solution to worldly problems as possible through their ‘One Health’ approach — one wonders if a world in which humans, animals, agriculture, and weather are dominated by state depicted notions of the highest attainable standard of ‘health’ may secretly be a trojan horse to dominate as much of the sovereign world as possible — usurping power from individual countries and thrusting it into the hands of a mad-with-power agency which seeks to control Earth’s resources, ecosystems, food, animals, and plants.
SHOW NOTES:
PREVIOUS TALK: The Weaponization of the WHO on CHD TV
WHO Member States Agree To Develop Zero Draft Of Legally Binding Pandemic Accord In Early 2023
Conceptual Zero Draft For The Consideration Of The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body At Its Third Meeting
Review Committee Regarding Amendments To The International Health Regulations (2005)
Report Of The Fifth Meeting Of The Review Committee Regarding Amendments To The International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR)
CDC’s One Health Office: What We Do
One Health Joint Plan Of Action Launched And Presented By WHO And The Quadripartite Partners
One Health Joint Plan Of Action Launched And Presented By WHO And The Quadripartite Partners
One Health Joint Plan Of Action Launched To Address Health Threats To Humans, Animals, Plants And Environment
Please Stop The Ride To A Biotech Food Takeover – Transcript
James Roguski Substack — THE TOP 100 REASONS TO #StopTheTreaty, #StopTheAmendments, And #ExitTheWHO.
