Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Plain English guide to the pandemic treaty

By Libby Klein | Reclaim Ethical Medicine | January 17, 2023

There are some absolute pearlers buried in the Pandemic treaty:

  1. Gain of function research is on for young and old – we must not be inhibited by red tape, just get on with it.
  2. Global sharing of patient data, specimens and pathogens is also the order of the day. Feel free to pick and choose which bits of existing international law to observe.
  3. We must have a singular focus on vaccines as the answer to everything. We will target the vulnerable in the name of equity, especially in developing nations, with fast tracked, under-tested new drugs – and only give them biased information in favour of taking the treatment.

Oh, and remember these key points:

  1. The WHO is central to everything.
  2. The WHO owns the science.
  3. The WHO controls raw materials, production, allocation, distribution and financing of pandemic products.
  4. The WHO will decide what restrictions to impose on you to address climate change because climate change might affect your health.
  5. The WHO decides what medical treatments are allowed, and which are banned.
  6. The WHO decides what is allowed to be spoken, and stamps out voices of dissent.

I hope you don’t believe me. No sane person would. Read for yourself the ‘Conceptual Zero Draft” of the proposed pandemic treaty. There’s a plain English guide here:

Pandemic Treaty Plain English Guide 17jan2023
727KB ∙ PDF File

Download

Please read it, then tell at least one person about this stupid treaty every day, until it goes away.

January 17, 2023 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Science and Pseudo-Science |

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |

%d bloggers like this: